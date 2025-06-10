Miami Lands Legacy Four Star Recruit Cannon Pickett
The Miami Hurricanes continue to push for the future as they built up the offensive line with four-star Cannon Pickett committing to an all-too-familiar place.
In this story:
The Miami Hurricanes continue to rebuild their offensive line and add another recruit to this class. They land the commitment of four-star offensive lineman Canon Pickett.
"Im home!!!!!!!!," Pickett said on his X account.
This is another massive pickup for the Hurricanes, who continue to rebuild their offensive line that will be missing a lot of talent after this season. This is the sixth offensive lineman to commit to the Hurricanes in this class, adding more stock to the future NFL farm that Mario Cristobal is building.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
