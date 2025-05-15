Miami Lands in the Top Eight Schools for Blue-Chip Cornerback Danny Odem
Landing the No. 1 player in the class does not stop the Miami Hurricanes from going after the best of the best. They are looking to land Danny Odem, another cornerback in this class.
Chad Simmons of On3 reports that Odem is down to his top eight schools: Miami, Oklahoma, Georgia, Nebraska, Syracuse, Clemson, Penn State, and Florida.
After already having three cornerbacks committed for the 2026 class, Odem would be another talented player that the Canes would love to have. The 6-foot-1 Orlando, Fla. native is length and a raw prospect. He has a lot of upside because of his physical abilities, but he can also do several things, including tracking the ball down.
The Hurricanes continue to add to the 2026 class as they have entered the top ten in recruiting and retake the No. 1 spot in the ACC.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)