Miami Listed In Top Five Schools For Elite Cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick
The Miami Hurricanes' relentless recruiting efforts for defense will hopefully pay off, as the No. 4 cornerback in the 2026 class, Justice Fitzpatrick, lists the Canes in his top five schools.
The talented player is the brother of former Alabama and current NFL safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. If he can play like his brother or even better, then he has a long career ahead of him. The corner back from Miramar, Fla., has been heavily recruited by the Hurricanes, as well as having an advantage with the combo recruiting package of Zac Etheridge and Will Harris.
According to Hayes Fawcett, Fltzpartrick is down to five schools: Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Texas, and Miami. The Hurricanes already have three cornerbacks on the roster, but that won't change the recruiting standard that the Canes have. They have the No. 8 Class in the country and are looking to enter the top five soon.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)