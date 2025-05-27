All Hurricanes

Miami Sets an Official Visit Date With the No. 1 2026 Wide Receiver

The Miami Hurricanes are preparing to pitch a massive recruiting opportunity to the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation as five-star Tristen Keys locks in his official visit to Miami.

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
All eyes are on the Miami Hurricanes as they have an official visit with the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation, Tristen Keys.

Keys, a five-star receiver and LSU commit, will be in Coral Gables on May 31st as the Hurricanes prepare to try and flip the No. 4 player in the country. They have already landed the No. 1 player, Jackson Cantwell, and adding to those ranks would only help what the Hurricanes are trying to build.

Keys has been a target for the Hurricanes for a long time and would be the first commit wide receiver commit of this class for the Hurricanes if they did end up flipping him. There are no signs right now to show if he would flip or not, but crazier things have happened.

The Hurricanes have the No. 8 class in the country and continue to try bring in another top five class.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
  10. OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
  11. OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)

Justice Sandle
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

