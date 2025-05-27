Miami Sets an Official Visit Date With the No. 1 2026 Wide Receiver
All eyes are on the Miami Hurricanes as they have an official visit with the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation, Tristen Keys.
Keys, a five-star receiver and LSU commit, will be in Coral Gables on May 31st as the Hurricanes prepare to try and flip the No. 4 player in the country. They have already landed the No. 1 player, Jackson Cantwell, and adding to those ranks would only help what the Hurricanes are trying to build.
Keys has been a target for the Hurricanes for a long time and would be the first commit wide receiver commit of this class for the Hurricanes if they did end up flipping him. There are no signs right now to show if he would flip or not, but crazier things have happened.
The Hurricanes have the No. 8 class in the country and continue to try bring in another top five class.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)