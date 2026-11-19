Miami continues to dominate on the 2027 recruiting trail as it picked up two new commitments late Wednesday night.

Kicking things off was the announcement from offensive lineman Armani Eusebio who flipped his commitment from Harvard to the Hurricanes. He recently visited the program during its matchup against Duke which led to him staying with his hometown school.

He is now the fourth offensive lineman commit in the class which also includes four-star recruit Sean Tatum and three star linemen Tylert Ford and Dorian Williams.

Shortly following Eusebio's announcement, Miami saw former LSU commit Brennen Lacey follow suit with his own commitment to the Hurricanes.

Lacey is a three-star recruit out of Frisco High School in Texas, and had also been pursued by several other top programs including Florida, Kentucky, Florida State and Ohio State amongst others.

However it was Mario Cristobal and Miami who ultimately won over Lacey who now joins four-star running back Ty Keys in the class.

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Now with Lacey and Eusebio on board, Miami possesses the top class in the nation for 2027 which is headlined by the likes of five-star commits Jaiden Bryant, A'mir Sears, Israel Abrans, Nick Lennear and Donte Wright.

Miami 2027 Recruiting Class:

Five-Star, CB Donte Wright, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs - Long Beach Poly High School, Long Beach CA. (Committed 05/09/2026)

Five-Star, QB Israel Abrams, 6-foot-4, 187 lbs - Montini Catholic, Lombard, IL (Committed 04/03/2026)

Five-Star, WR Nick Lennear, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs - Miami Carol City Senior High, Opa Locka, FL (Committed 03/05/2026)

Five-Star, Edge Jaiden Bryant, 6-foot-3, 245 lbs - Irmo High School, Columbia, SC (Committed 06/03/2026)

Four-Star, WR Brysen Wright, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs - Mandarin High School, Jacksonville, FL (Committed 11/05/2026)

Four-Star, LB Aroson Randle Jr., 6-foot-3, 210 lbs - Garner Magnet High School, Garner, NC (Committed 05/21/2026)

Four-Star, WR Eli Woodard, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs - Chaparral High School, Temecula, CA (Committed 06/30-2026)

Four-Star, LB Aston Whiteseide, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs - Burleson Centennial High School, Burleson, TX (Committed 10/21/2026)

Four-Star, DL Ezekiel Ayangbile, 6-foot-2, 265 lbs - Langham Creek High School, Houston, TX (Committed 05/08/2026)

Four-Star, OT Sean Tatum, 6-foot-3, 317 lbs - John Carroll High School, Fort Pierce, FL (Committed 04/10/2026)

Four-Star, CB Ai’King Hall, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs - Dothan High School, Dothan, Ala. (Committed 05/17/2026)

Four-Star, S Andre Hyppolite, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs - North Miami Beach High School, Miami, FL (Committed 06/14/2026)

Four-Star, LB Noah Glover, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Battlefield High School, Haymarket, VA (Committed 05/31/2026)

Four-Star, S Jaylen Jones, 5-foot-11, 182 lbs - McArthur High School, Hollywood, FL (Committed 06/23/2025)

Four-Star, Edge DeMarcus DeRoche, 6-foot-4, 215 lbs - Cardinal Gibbons, Fort Lauderdale, FL (Committed 08/19/2025)

Four-Star, RB Ty Keys, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs - Poplarville High School, Poplarville, MS (Committed 05/01/2026)

Three-Star, Edge Jayvon Dawson, 6-foot-4, 221 lbs - Santaluces Community High School, Lantana, FL (Committed 05/17/2026)

Three-Star, CB Sherrod Gourdine, 5-foot-10, 177 lbs - McArthur High School, Hollywood, FL (Committed 03/24/2026)

Three-Star, OT Tyler Ford, 6-foot-6, 307 lbs - Gainesville High School, Gainesville, GA (Committed 04/15/2026)

Three-Star, DL Josh Johnson, 6-foot-5, 270 lbs - Key West High School, Key West, FL (Committed 03/24/2026)

Three-Star, RB Brennen Lacey, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs - Frisco High Schoo, Frisco TX (Committed 11/18/2026)

Three-Star, OL Dorian Williams, 6-foot-8 290 lbs - College of San Mateo, San Mateo CA (Committed 11/14/2026)

Three-Star, WR Brody Diel, 6-foot-2, 187 lbs - Baton Rouge Central High School, Baton Rouge, LA (Committed 11/14/2026

Unranked, OL Armani Eusebio, 6-foot-5, 295 lbs - American Heritage High School, Plantation, FL (Committed 11/18/2026)

Miami 2028 Recruiting Class

Four-Star, OT Kweli Fielder, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs - Carrollton High School, Carrollton, GA (Committed 06/24/2026)

Three-Star, QB Knox Annis, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs - Mandarin High School, Jacksonville, FL (Committed 04/09/2026)

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