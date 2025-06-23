All Hurricanes

Miami Lands Third 2027 Commit From Four Star Safety Jaylyn Jones

The Miami Hurricanes continue with a dominate recruiting trail jumping to the 2027 class landing a monster ball hawk in four-star safety Jaylyn Jones.

Justice Sandle

Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on before the game against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes continue the hot streak of recruiting, but jump into the next class as they land a ball hawk in four-star safety Jaylyn Jones.

On3's Hayes Fawcett reported the news as Jones continues the trend of keeping talent home for the Hurricanes. The 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. Davie, Fla., native didn't waste any time with his commitment because he knew it was the right time.

"I felt like it was the right time to commit now because the relationship I have with the coaches now is incredible," Jones said.

MIami Hurricanes commit Jaylyn Jones at the the Hurricanes Legends Camp. / 247Sports

Jones is a top 25 safety in the 2027 class, and entering his junior year, he could turn into something more. He joins cornerback Kenton Dopson and wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens as the first commits of the 2027 class.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
  10. OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
  11. OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
  12. OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
  13. DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)
  14. DE, Asharri Charles, 6-foot-2 and 230 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 6/22/25)
  15. WR, Vance Spafford, 5-foot-11, Mission Viejo, California (Committed 6/23/25)

Justice Sandle
