Miami Sets Two Official Visits for Two Five-Star Recruits

Hot off the heels of landing Jackson Cantwell, five-star recruits Anthony Jones and Mark Bowman have scheduled official visits to the Miami Hurricanes.

Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal talks with offensive lineman Anez Cooper (73) during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
The Hurricanes have set a date for Jones as he will be in Coral Gables on May 30. The Mobile, AL native is already projected to land with Auburn, but the Hurricanes have been known to get what they want if they have an inch.

Another interesting player is Mark Bowman, the No. 1 tight end in the 2026 class. He has a visit set with Ole Miss this weekend, but "Tight End U" will never be out of the running for one of the best in the country. Elijaha Arroyo was projected as a late first-round pick, and while he slipped to the second round to the Seattle Seahawks, it is clear that they are producing NFL talent in Coral Gables.

The Hurricanes have the No. 8 recruiting class in the country after the commitment of Cantwell, and more stars will start to commit to the Hurricanes soon and boost that number.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
  10. OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)

JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

