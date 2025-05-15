Miami Sets Two Official Visits for Two Five-Star Recruits
Hot off the heels of landing Jackson Cantwell, five-star recruits Anthony Jones and Mark Bowman have scheduled official visits to the Miami Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes have set a date for Jones as he will be in Coral Gables on May 30. The Mobile, AL native is already projected to land with Auburn, but the Hurricanes have been known to get what they want if they have an inch.
Another interesting player is Mark Bowman, the No. 1 tight end in the 2026 class. He has a visit set with Ole Miss this weekend, but "Tight End U" will never be out of the running for one of the best in the country. Elijaha Arroyo was projected as a late first-round pick, and while he slipped to the second round to the Seattle Seahawks, it is clear that they are producing NFL talent in Coral Gables.
The Hurricanes have the No. 8 recruiting class in the country after the commitment of Cantwell, and more stars will start to commit to the Hurricanes soon and boost that number.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)