Recruiting Rundown: Massive Weekend Looms Ahead of In-State Showdown
Miami takes on Florida State this weekend and will play host to not only the Seminoles, but a massive crop of talented prospects from the 2025 class, 2026 class and beyond. The Hurricanes are expecting over 100 recruits in attendance of Saturday's game, so this could be Miami's biggest recruiting weekend of the year.
This week, Miami picked up a crystal ball prediction from On3's Steve Wiltfong for 2026 cornerback and son of Hurricane legend Clinton Portis, Camdin Portis. He's a 6-foot, 165 lb. athletic corner that has already shown ball hawking ability throughout high school.
After missing out on 5-star defensive tackle Elijah Griffin, who committed to Georgia last week after naming Miami in his final three choices, Miami shifts its focus to the other elite talents that the 2025 class has to offer, many of which will be in attendance for this weekend's game.
It was a mostly quiet week on the recruiting front for Miami baseball with the Canes not adding any major commitments, but maintaining their sixth ranked class.
Miami Women's basketball added a commitment this week from Danielle Osho from Dacula, Georgia. Osho, a 6-foot-2 small forward is ranked No. 3 in the state of Georgia and is the 14th ranked power forward in the nation.
Canes Men's hoops, like baseball, was mostly quiet on the recruiting trail this week as well, holding its Media Day on Monday.
Football Commits Visiting This Weekend
2025
- CB Jaboree Antoine, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - New Iberia, Louisiana (Committed 07/20/2024)
- CB Chris Ewald, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Committed 06/27/2024)
- CB Bryce Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Committed 08/17/2024)
- DB Amari Wallace, 5-foot-10, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Committed 06/20/2024)
- DL Donta Simpson, 6-foot-3, 281 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Committed 08/02/2024)
- EDGE Herbert Scroggins, 6-foot-2, 235 lbs. - Savannah, Georgia (Committed 06/28/2024)
- EDGE Mykah Newton, 6-foot-2, 255 lbs. - Newberry, Florida (Committed 08/16/2024)
- LB Gavin Nix, 6-foot, 225 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 07/01/2024)
- LB Ezekiel Marcelin, 5-foot-11, 208 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Committed 07/23/2024)
- OL Jaden Wilkerson, 6-foot-6, 330 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 06/19/2024)
- OL Seuseu Alofaituli, 6-foot-3, 280 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada (Committed 07/05/2024)
- OL Max Buchanan, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs. - Sanford, Florida (Committed 06/26/2024)
- OL Demetrius Campbell, 6-foot-6, 300 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 06/18/2024)
- OL Takaylen Muex, 6-foot-4, 340 lbs. - Neptune Beach, Florida (Committed 05/16/2024)
- RB Girard Pringle, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 03/23/2024)
- S Hylton Stubbs, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 07/04/2024)
- TE Brock Schott, 6-foot- 3, 215 lbs. - Leo, Indiana (Committed 04/13/2024)
- TE Luka Gilbert, 6-foot-7, 233 lbs. - West Chester, Ohio (Committed 04/08/2024)
- WR Daylyn Upshaw, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 07/13/2024)
- WR Joshua Moore, 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. - Pembroke Pines, Florida (Committed 10/08/2024)
2026
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 6-foot-1, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
Football Targets Visiting This Weekend
2025
- ATH Bradley Gompers, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Duke Commit)
- CB DJ Pickett, 6-foot-4, 178 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (LSU Commit)
- CB Ben Hanks, Jr., 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Florida Commit)
- CB Shamar Arnoux, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Carrollton, Georgia (USC Commit)
- DL Jarquez Carter, 6-foot-2, 284 lbs. - Newberry, Florida (Ohio State Commit)
- DL Myron Charles, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Port Charlotte, Florida (Texas Commit)
- EDGE Hayden Lowe, 6-foot-4, 242 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (USC Commit)
- LB TJ Alford, 6-foot-210 lbs. - Vero Beach, Florida (Ohio State Commit)
- LB Kellen Wiley, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Seffner, Florida
- WR Malachi Toney, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
2026
- ATH Efrem White, 6-foot-2, 255 lbs. - Vero Beach, Florida (FSU Committ)
- CB Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Florida Commit)
- CB J'Vari Flowers, 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Miami, FL
- DL James Johnson, 6-foot-2, 260 lbs. - North Fort Myers, Florida
- DL Kendall Guervil, 6-foot-4, 265 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida
- DL Asharri Charles, 6-foot-2, 192 lbs. - Venice, Florida
- DL Bryce Perry-Wright, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Buford, Georgia
- DL Kameron Cody, 6-foot-3 280 lbs. - Savannah, Georgia
- EDGE Prince Williams, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada
- LB Karon Maycock, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Miami, Florida
- LB Bryant Junius, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida
- LB Malik Morris, 6-foot-1, 225 lbs. - Lakeland, Florida
- OL Johnnie Jones, 6-foot-7, 305 lbs. - Tampa, Florida
- OL Ryan Miret, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Miami, Florida
- OL Grant Wise, 6-foot-3, 310 lbs. - Milton, Florida
- OL Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 288 lbs. - Tampa, Florida
- OL Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida
- OL Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 280 lbs. - Orlando, Florida
- OL Dylan Biehl, 6-foot-5, 275 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia
- OL Emanuel Tucker6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - New Albany, Mississippi
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 197 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky
- RB Javian Osborne, 5-foot-10, 195 lbs. - Forney, Texas
- RB Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 200 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida
- RB Javari Bennett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa, Florida
- RB Tradarian Ball, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Texarkana, Texas (Oregon Commit)
- TE Evan Jacobson, 6-foot-7, 220 lbs. - Waukee, Iowa
- TE Heze Kent, 6-foot-5, 250 lbs. - Brunswick, Georgia
- WR Jaborree Riggins, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 185 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida
- WR Calvin Russell, 6-foot-5, 190 lbs. - Miami, Florida
- WR Devin Carter, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Douglasville, Georgia
- WR Brandon Bennett, 6-foot, 170 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- WR Jasen Lopez, 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Miami, Florida
- WR Larry Miles, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Orlando, Florida
- WR Chaz Portis, 5-foot-10, 145 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina
2027
- DB Jaylyn Jones - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- DB Zayden Gamble - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- DB Damari Jerry - Boynton Beach, Florida
- DB Kenton Dopson - Miami, Florida
- DB Larry Moon III - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- DB Trezevant Boyd - Miami, Florida
- DB Angelo Smith - Hollywood, Florida
- DB Jaden Carey - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- DB Sherrod Gourdine - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- DL Javion Herrington - Lake Worth, Florida
- LB Amari Irvin - Bradenton, Florida
- LB Debonaire Johnson - Hollywood, Florida
- OL Qua Ford - Texarkana, Texas
- QB Zac Katz - Miami, Florida
- RB Amos Bradford - Pembroke Pines, Florida
- TE Luke Brewer - Norwalk, Iowa
- WR Nick Lennear - Miami, Florida
- WR Julius Jones - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- WR Ah'Mari Stevens - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- WR Jayden St. Fort - West Palm Beach, Florida