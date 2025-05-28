Top Five 2026 Running Back Sets Official Visit Date With Miami
The Miami Hurricanes will have one of their top priority targets in Coral Gables as the No. 3 running back in the 2026 class, Derrek Cooper, announces his official visit date.
He will be taking his visit at an interesting time because of who else will be there with him. Cooper will be taking his visit between May 30 through June 1. He has already had his eyes on the Hurricanes for quite some time, so there is no question that he could commit to the Canes quicker rather than later after the visit.
What is better is that he will be there alongside the No. 1 wide receiver in the class, Tristen Keys. The LSU commit will be visiting on May 31. The addition of those two together and the recruiting that will be on display for head coach Mario Cristobal as the future of the program looks bright ahead of this weekend of recruiting visits.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)