Top Ten 2026 Wide Receiver Lists Miami in Final Seven Schools
The Miami Hurricanes are in the hunt to rebuild the offensive production in the wide receiver room, and the recruiting of four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton highlights what the Canes want.
In this story:
The Miami Hurricanes are after another elite receiver, as they have been listed in the top ten wide receiver Messiah Hampton's top schools.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, the 6-foot-1, 187 lbs Rochester native is down to his seven schools: Miami, Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Syracuse, Michigan, and Georgia.
He is the No. 1 player out of New York, and the Orange are recruiting him the hardest, but the Canes have been great at getting some of the top talent in the country. The Canes also have eyes on a few other offensive weapons in this class as they look to improve from the No. 8 recruiting class in the country.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
