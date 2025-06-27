Michigan basketball center Vlad Goldin learns NBA Draft fate
Michigan center Vlad Goldin didn't have the same fate as fellow 7-footer Danny Wolf. Goldin went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, while his counterpart went in Round 1 to the Brooklyn Nets. Goldin was a projected late second-round pick by most analysts, but NBA teams passed the big man up. Goldin is now free to sign with whichever team as an undrafted free agent.
Goldin began his collegiate career at Texas Tech before transferring to FAU, where he excelled under Dusty May. Once May left and accepted the head coaching job at Michigan, Goldin followed. It was a great year for the 7-foot-1 big. In his lone year in Ann Arbor, Goldin averaged 16.6 points and seven rebounds per game. Both figures were career-highs from Goldin. Not only did he improve in both scoring and rebounds at Michigan, but he also shot a career high 33% from deep -- after never making a college 3 in his life.
Here are some accolades by Goldin during his one year with Michigan:
• All-Big Ten first team by media; second team by coaches (2025)
• All-Big Ten second team (2025; Associated Press)
• NABC Great Lakes District first team (2025)
• Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player (2025)
• All-Big Ten Tournament team (2025)
• (2x) Big Ten Player of the Week: Dec. 9, 2024 & Jan. 13, 2025 (co)
• Finalist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award for Nation's Top Center (2025, Top 5)
• All-AAC second team (2024)• NABC All-District second team (2024)
• All-Conference USA third team (2023)
