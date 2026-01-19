4 players Michigan football should still target in the transfer portal

The transfer portal officially closed on Friday, meaning players can no longer enter the portal, but players who were already in there are still free to sign with a new program. Michigan has signed 20 players so far from the portal, and there are still a few positions of need, in terms of depth.

Here are four players Michigan should target from the portal to fill out its roster.

Keona Davis (DT) Nebraska

Michigan already signed one Nebraska player; why not target another? Defensive tackle is a position of concern for the Wolverines this season. Michigan retained both Trey Pierce and Enow Etta, while bringing over Utah's Jonah Lea'ea, but that only gives you three players with much experience at all.

Davis, who played two seasons at Nebraska, played a lot of football. He played in 12 games as a true freshman and started 12 games this past year. Davis recorded 32 tackles with 3.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks and one pass breakup in 2025, leading all Husker defensive linemen in tackles.

The former three-star prospect was recruited by BYU, which offered him back in the 2024 class. Jay Hill would have some familiarity with Davis, and he could come in and give Michigan another force in the trenches.

Michael Diatta (DT) Oklahoma State

Diatta comes from the Big 12, like both Kyle Whittingham and Jay Hill. Diatta played four seasons at Virginia before playing one with Oklahoma State. The 6-5, 295-pound lineman has been a rotational piece throughout his career, but he could come in and add some value to an inexperienced defensive line room.

Both Whittingham and Hill have played against Diatta, and there should be some familiarity there. Diatta was one of the better tackles on the Cowboys this past season, recording a 79.5 tackling grade on Pro Football Focus. He had nine total tackles this season.

LaTristan Thompson (CB) Utah

Thompson wrapped up his second season at Utah and saw four games of action for the Utes. Kyle Whtitingham and Utah were just one of a few players to offer the three-star prospect in the 2024 cycle.

Michigan could use one or two bodies in the CB room for depth and this would make sense for both parties. Thompson could come to Ann Arbor and play for a Big Ten power, while perfecting his craft behind some standout corners. Michigan would be able to slot Thompson in for depth and special teams, while helping the 5-10 CB see the field in the next year or two.

Devontae Armstrong (IOL) Ohio State

The former Buckeye didn't see the field in two seasons in Columbus. The four-star prospect in the 2024 class was coveted by Michigan, but Ohio State landed the Ohio product.

The 6-5, 314-pound lineman projects at guard and Michigan could certainly use some more depth. While Armstrong would have to come in and wait his turn -- having three years of eligibility -- he could provide depth, crack the two-deep, and learn from one of the best O-line coaches in the country in Jim Harding.

Would Armstrong come to Michigan? Not sure, but it's worth a call at a position of need for depth.