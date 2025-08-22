ESPN names one Michigan Wolverine as a top-100 college football player
The Michigan Wolverines are expected to be much improved from their 8-5 season a year ago. Remember, the Wolverines were sitting at 5-5 through 10 games before Michigan rattled off wins over Northwestern, Ohio State, and Alabama to win the final three games of the season.
While Michigan is full of talent, the Wolverines are getting recognized for having that much talent. ESPN recently named the top 100 players in college football ahead of the 2025 season, and Michigan had just one player. Senior edge rusher and captain, Derrick Moore, was named as the No. 81 player in college football.
"After two straight seasons of consistent production for the Wolverines' defense, Moore heads into his senior season ready to once again be one of the key cogs in Wink Martindale's unit. At Big Ten media days, Moore made news by joking that Ohio State's title was not a "real win" because the Buckeyes didn't beat Michigan."
Moore returns to Ann Arbor for his senior season after he recorded 23 tackles, six TFLs, and four sacks in 2024. The high-motor edge rusher will form a formidable duo with fellow veteran TJ Guy along the defensive line. But it's not just Moore and Guy that make the Wolverines' defensive line strong.
Michigan has veterans in the middle who will help take pressure off of Moore and Guy. The Wolverines return Rayshaun Benny, and added veteran transfers Tre Williams and Damon Payne Jr. to the mix. The Wolverines should have one of the deepest defensive lines in the country, and not only will Michigan be efficient stopping the run -- but the Wolverines will also pass rush.
Led by Moore and other veterans, Michigan should have one of the top defenses in college football this season. Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale returns for his second year in Ann Arbor, after having discussions to return to the NFL, and the Wolverines will have plenty of continuity on the defense. Assuming Michigan's offense picks up the pace -- as it should -- the Wolverines will be right in the mix for a Big Ten title.
