Breaking down Donovan Edwards' chances of making the New York Jets 53-man roster

Jerred Johnson

Former Michigan running back Donovan Edwards came out of high school as a five-star rated running back, one of the tops in the nation in his class. Expectations were high, and he was seen as the next great back coming to Ann Arbor. Edwards had some fantastic games while at Michigan, but his stats never reached the lofty expectations he came to school with. He left Ann Arbor as a multiple Big Ten champion and a National Champion, but individually, Edwards failed to achieve many of his goals.

Edwards went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft and was picked up by the Jets as an undrafted free agent. Taking that route to the NFL is never an easy way forward, and Edwards is going to have to work hard to make the final 53-man roster. Edwards has played admirably in the preseason but may still be on the outside looking in at the 53-man roster. The New York Jets have a couple of outstanding running backs in Breece Hall and Braelon Allen, who are like the classic "Thunder and Lightning" pair with Halle being the flashy speed back and Allen being the bruiser coming in at over 230-pounds.

With one more preseason game left to showcase his skills, Edwards needs to make every rep count. In the end, I think he may be relegated to the practice squad, but that is never a bad thing. He can get more reps and continue to show his ability to become a serviceable NFL running back.

