Halftime thoughts as Michigan continues to bully New Mexico in The Big House
The Bryce Underwood Era began with a bubble screen to Semaj Morgan. A somewhat innocuous play that gained a few yards, nothing shocking. The fact that Michigan's first play of the 2025 season was a pass showed early on that the team was committed to getting Underwood comfortable, and balancing the run game with the pass game was truly a key to their new offensive look. At the half, Underwood's stat line was 12-17 for 144 yards and a touchdown through the air, with the highlight of his first half being a two-minute drive culminating in a touchdown pass to tight end Marlin Klein.
While the run game eventually took over, with Alabama transfer Justice Haynes scoring the game's first two touchdowns, Underwood still made some nice throws, and Michigan's offense did not seem as one-sided as it had in the 2024 season. The Michigan running attack was elite in the first half, with Haynes leading the way with 10 rushes for 91 yards and two touchdowns.
On the other side of the ball, the Michigan defense was beyond stout. New Mexico struggled to run the ball, and its quarterback was under pressure for much of the first half. Jack Layne, New Mexico quarterback, threw a pick that deflected off one of his teammates' helmets, and TJ Guy made an incredible one-handed interception.
New Mexico was able to find the end zone with just over two minutes left in the half on a well-designed halfback pass. The play involved a snap between the quarterback's legs to the running back, who had an easy throw to a wide-open receiver, Dorian Thomas. The ensuing kickoff resulted in a fumble lost by freshman receiver Andrew Marsh, giving New Mexico great field position at Michigan's 29-yard line. The defense came back and flexed its muscles, holding New Mexico to a field goal.
