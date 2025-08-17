Wolverine Digest

Jake Moody hits incredible game winner to lift San Francisco 49ers over Vegas Raiders

Jerred Johnson

San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) . Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) . Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
During his time in Ann Arbor as a Michigan Wolverine, Jake Moody was known for hitting clutch kicks, regardless of the scenario or weather. His nickname was "Money," and he was money for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. Moody left the program with a plethora of records including-

- Career points scored (355)

- Field goals made (69)

- Longest filed goal made (59)

- 100% conversion rate for extra point kicks

Moody was drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft by the San Francicson 49ers and started his NFL career with the same lethal accuracy he displayed at Michigan. After completing 84% of his field goal attempts in the 2023 season, Moody slipped a bit in the 2024 campaign, mainly due to an injury. He looks healthy and ready to resume his place amongst the best kickers in the NFL. He showed that today as he nailed 5-6 field goals and an extra point in a preseason win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Moody came in and drilled a 59-yarder to secure the win for his team as time expired.

Michigan Wolverines kicker Jake Moody (13) Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

