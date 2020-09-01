Michigan Reaches Out To 2022 Recruits As Contact Period Opens Up

Each year, Sept. 1 is a milestone day in the recruiting cycle because it opens up a contact window between rising junior prospects and collegiate coaches. So when that time rolls around each year, the specific prospects that Michigan reaches out to immediately tend to reflect the recruits that sit highest on their board.

Top offensive prospects

- Roseville (Mich.) High wide receiver / safety Tyrell Henry

As a dynamic athlete who made plays on both sides of the ball last season, Henry picked up his offer this spring and has become a big time target for the Wolverines. Standing at 6-1 and 165 pounds, Henry is a more polished receiver, but some of his high school coaches could see a transition to the secondary at the next level.

Right after the contact period opened up, Michigan tight ends coach Sherrone Moore reached out and gave a quick recruiting pitch to the three-star in-state talent. Moore has done a superb job recruiting in-state players recently, and he's taken the primary role with Henry as well.

- Eastpointe (Mich.) High wide receiver Tay'shawn Trent

Much like with Tyrell Henry, Coach Moore is assuming the lead role in Tay'shawn Trent's recruitment as well. Trent is another high-ceiling receiver in Michigan for the 2022 class, and he had a breakout season last fall.

Since that time, Trent has landed offers from all across the country. Though he has lots of interested suitors, Michigan is doing its best to land the 6-4, 205-pounder, and he told Wolverine Digest that Coach Moore reached out shortly after midnight. The two agreed to talk more on Tuesday.

Top defensive prospects

- Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Academy defensive end Enai White

Checking in as the No. 76 player in the country according to Rivals.com, Enai White is a one of the most coveted defensive lineman in the country. Back in May, White trimmed his list of offered schools from 40 down to 20 so that he could concentrate on building relationships with those programs, and Michigan made the cut.

White says that U-M defensive line coach Shaun Nua is his main recruiter from the Michigan coaching staff, and he contacted White less than a half hour after the contact period opened up.

- River Rouge (Mich.) High defensive end Davonte Miles

As a versatile defensive lineman, Davonte Miles picked up an offer from Michigan back in May, and he immediately formed a strong impression of the Wolverines' program. Miles has noticed that U-M has produced a plethora of NFL defensive lineman over the past several years, and that is part of what intrigues the in-state prospect so much.

Once again, Coach Nua took the time to reach out to Miles once the 2022 contact period opened up, which shows how the three-star is a priority for Michigan in this recruiting cycle.

- Corbin (Ky.) High athlete Treyveon Longmire

As one of the more recent 2022 prospects to pick up a Michigan offer, Longmire started to establish his relationship with the Wolverines at the beginning of August. Longmire received his U-M offer on Aug. 3, and he immediately delved into research mode to learn more about the Michigan program.

Roughly 45 minutes after the contact period opened, Longmire was one of the first players to hear from the Michigan coaching staff, so Michigan has kept in contact and looks to heavily pursue the talented athlete.

Which 2022 prospects do you want Michigan to make a priority? Is there any particular recruit that you think is a must-get? Let us know!