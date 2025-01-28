Recruiting: Four-star, Top 150 wide receiver set to visit Michigan Football
Michigan Football is looking for more explosiveness in the pass game under new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, and a prerequisite is acquiring more talent at the wide receiver position.
The Wolverines added a pair of four-star pass-catchers in the 2025 class in Andrew Marsh and Jacob Washington, and now turn their attention to the 2026 cycle. According to On3's E.J. Holland, one of Michigan's top priorities at wide receiver will be taking a visit to Ann Arbor this weekend in four-star Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith WR Travis Johnson.
According to On3's Industry Rankings, Johnson is considered the No. 145 overall prospect, No. 23 wide receiver and No. 5 player from the state of Virginia in the 2026 recruiting class. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder has garnered at least 35 scholarship offers, including Penn State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Miami, Tennessee and several others.
With a visit this weekend, Michigan wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy will look to move the Wolverines' up Johnson's list of potential suitors.
Michigan has been active in the state of Virginia for the 2026 cycle, targeting the No. 1 running back in the class in Mineral (Va.) Louisa County's Savion Hiter, as well as Leesberg (Va.) Loudoun County interior offensive lineman Carter Scruggs, in addition to Johnson.
The Wolverines have two prospects committed to its 2026 class so far in four-star defensive back Brody Jennings and three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile, though U-M is having to fend off flip attempts from Florida, Georgia and Miami for Jennings.
