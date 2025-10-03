Spartan Nation

3 Things Michigan State Must Do against Nebraska

Here are some of the things the Spartans must do to pull out a win against the Cornhuskers in Lincoln.

Jacob Cotsonika

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Makhi Frazier (5) runs the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Makhi Frazier (5) runs the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
It's going to take a lot for Michigan State to be able to grab a victory against Nebraska in Lincoln. Statistically, the Cornhuskers are the better team right now. It also doesn't help that MSU is 1-6 all-time against Nebraska on the road.

If the Spartans were to come out of Lincoln 4-1 overall, it would mean they won a couple of key battles within the war. Here are three things Michigan State must have in this one.

Stability at Left Tackle

Rustin Youn
Michigan State offensive lineman Rustin Young, right, and Stanton Ramil work out during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this week, MSU head coach Jonathan Smith announced that starting left tackle Stanton Ramil will be out for about a month. That's a big void to fill, as the person playing LT is the one responsible for protecting quarterback Aidan Chiles' blindside.

One of two players will start there for Michigan State: redshirt freshman Rustin Young or redshirt junior Conner Moore. Young filled in for Ramil after he left the game against USC, but that might be because the coaching staff didn't want to make Moore shift from right tackle, where he's mostly played at MSU, to the left side. Moore played left tackle at Montana State last season.

If Moore goes to the left side instead of Young, that will likely mean Ashton Lepo will fill in for Moore at right tackle. There shouldn't be much of a drop-off there, as Lepo started all 12 of Michigan State's games last year at right tackle.

Stay On-Schedule on Offense

Brandon Tulli
Michigan State's Brandon Tullis runs for a gain against Boston College's during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By "on-schedule" here, I mean that Michigan State cannot afford to get into situations where it needs to force things to get past the sticks and get first downs. If there's one thing Nebraska is bad at, it's stopping the run (108th in FBS). But, if there's one thing Nebraska is good at, it's stopping the pass (first in FBS).

MSU needs to be able to reliably get some nice gains on first and second downs to avoid third-and-longs. With how good Nebraska's secondary is, the Spartans would be asking a lot out of Chiles and his wide receivers if it gets to third-and-10.

I'd expect to see a large amount of Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis on first and second down. That makes it more likely that if and when the Spartans are on third down, they only need two or three yards, which opens up the playbook a lot more.

Pressure Dylan Raiola

Dylan Raiol
Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a touchdown pass against the Michigan Wolverines during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

It's the biggest complaint many have with Michigan State so far: it can't get opposing quarterbacks on the ground. Well, to beat Nebraska, it's gonna require a sack here and there. MSU didn't record a sack in either of its two games against power-conference opponents (Boston College, USC).

Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola is a gettable quarterback. He can use his legs to escape pressure, but he's still a player who tends to try and hold onto the ball and make a play. He's been sacked 10 times this year, tied with MSU's Chiles for the fifth-most times in the Big Ten.

While he holds onto the ball a bit longer than others, the other thing about Raiola is that he will punish opposing defenses if they give him the time to hold onto it. He has plenty of talent in his arm and generally makes good decisions, which is why he has 11 passing touchdowns and only one interception in four games this season.

Aisea Moa, Anelu Lafael
Michigan State's Aisea Moa, left, celebrates with Alessio Anelu Lafaele, right, after a tackle for a loss against Western Michigan's during the fourth quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.