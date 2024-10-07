Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Rises to No. 4 in Rankings, Highest in SEC

The Bulldogs' elite defense propels Mississippi State to No. 4 in the TopDrawerSoccer rankings after a stunning 1-0 win over No. 1 Arkansas

Mississippi State Ranked No. 4 in Latest TopDrawerSoccer Ranking

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State became the highest ranked SEC team in women’s soccer Monday morning with TopDrawerSoccer’s Top 25 Ranking.

After beating then-No. 1 Arkansas 1-0 last week, the Bulldogs (10-1-0, 4-0 SEC) moved up to No. 4 in the rankings (the Hogs fell to No. 6) and are behind three ACC schools at the top of the rankings.

North Carolina is the newest No. 1 team after Mississippi State knocked off Arkansas. The only team to score more than one goal on the Bulldogs and win, Wake Forest, is No. 2 and Duke is No. 3.

Bulldogs' Defense Leading the Way

The Bulldogs rise in the rankings has been fueled by its nation’s best scoring defense that’s registered a .200 goals-against average this season. Goalkeeper Maddy Anderson ranks second in FBS with a .207 GAA and in save percentage (.917) while playing twice as many games as the top-ranked keeper. Anderson’s eight shutouts also ranks second in FBS.

The Bulldogs have a pair of games on the docket for this week. On Thursday, Mississippi State will travel to Georgia for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff. On Sunday, Mississippi State will host Missouri with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. Both matches can be seen on SEC Network+.

Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years' experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games.

