Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about Mississippi State vs. Georgia
Mississippi State ended its SEC winless streak last week against Arkansas and now needs one more win to becmoe bowl eligible.
Mississippi State will try to get that win against the SEC's other Bulldog, No. 5 Georgia.
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN and here's everything to know about the game.
Preview Stories
Student-Athlete Availability Report
No changes for either Mississippi State or Georgia in Friday night’s availability report. Mississippi State safety Isaac Smith was listed as probable. A final report will be issued 90 minutes before kickoff Saturday morning.
Depth Charts
Here is Mississippi State’s depth chart for today’s game.
Here is Georgia's depth chart for today's game.
Updated Weather Forecast
From the National Weather Service: "A slight chance of showers before noon, then a slight chance of showers after 5pm. Patchy dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%."
Mississippi State Uniforms
Mississippi State Captains
Mississippi State's captains for today's game will be cornerback Kelley Jones, wide receiver Brenen Thompson and defensive end Trevion Williams.
How to Watch: No. 5 Georgia at Mississippi State
- Who: No.5 Georgia Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-4, 1-4 SEC)
- When: Noon, Saturday
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Georgia leads the all-time series 21-6
- Last Meeting: Georgia 41, Mississippi State 31 (October 12, 2024)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Arkansas, 38-35
- Last time out, Razorbacks: def. Florida, 24-20
Predictions, Projections, Odds
Taylor’s Prediction
Georgia 34, Mississippi State 27
EA CFB Simulation
Spread
Mississippi State: +9.5 (-110)
Georgia: -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Mississippi State: +265
Georgia: -330
Total
Over: 57.5 (-105)
Under: 57.5 (-115)
SP+ Projection
- Projected Winner: Georgia
- Project Margin of Victory: 7.1
- Win Probability: 67 percent
- Projected Score: 32-25