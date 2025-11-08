Cowbell Corner

Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about Mississippi State vs. Georgia

The Bulldogs got their first SEC win of the season last week and now look to get another win and reach bowl eligibility against one of the best teams.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Running Back Seth Davis (#23) during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, AR.
Mississippi State Running Back Seth Davis (#23) during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, AR. / Mississippi State Athletics
Mississippi State ended its SEC winless streak last week against Arkansas and now needs one more win to becmoe bowl eligible.

Mississippi State will try to get that win against the SEC's other Bulldog, No. 5 Georgia.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN and here's everything to know about the game.

Preview Stories

Student-Athlete Availability Report

No changes for either Mississippi State or Georgia in Friday night’s availability report. Mississippi State safety Isaac Smith was listed as probable. A final report will be issued 90 minutes before kickoff Saturday morning.

Depth Charts

Here is Mississippi State’s depth chart for today’s game.

Mississippi State official depth chart Week 11
Mississippi State official depth chart Week 11 / Mississippi State Athletics

Here is Georgia's depth chart for today's game.

Arkansas depth chart vs. Mississippi State, Week 10
Arkansas depth chart vs. Mississippi State, Week 10 / Arkansas Communication

Updated Weather Forecast

From the National Weather Service: "A slight chance of showers before noon, then a slight chance of showers after 5pm. Patchy dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%."

Mississippi State Uniforms

Mississippi State Captains

Mississippi State's captains for today's game will be cornerback Kelley Jones, wide receiver Brenen Thompson and defensive end Trevion Williams.

How to Watch: No. 5 Georgia at Mississippi State

  • Who: No.5 Georgia Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-4, 1-4 SEC)
  • When: Noon, Saturday
  • Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss
  • TV: ESPN
  • Radio: Live Radio
  • Stats: Live Stats
  • Series History: Georgia leads the all-time series 21-6
  • Last Meeting: Georgia 41, Mississippi State 31 (October 12, 2024)
  • Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Arkansas, 38-35
  • Last time out, Razorbacks: def. Florida, 24-20

Predictions, Projections, Odds

Taylor’s Prediction

Georgia 34, Mississippi State 27

EA CFB Simulation

Spread

Mississippi State: +9.5 (-110)
Georgia: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Mississippi State: +265
Georgia: -330

Total

Over: 57.5 (-105)
Under: 57.5 (-115)

SP+ Projection

  • Projected Winner: Georgia
  • Project Margin of Victory: 7.1
  • Win Probability: 67 percent
  • Projected Score: 32-25

