Georgia Announces Arrested Receiver Suspended Indefinitely

Georgia's leading receiver against Auburn has been suspended after being arrested on a pair of misdemeanor chargers earlier this week.

Taylor Hodges

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young (8) makes a catch over Auburn Tigers cornerback Kayin Lee (4) at Sanford Stadium.
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young (8) makes a catch over Auburn Tigers cornerback Kayin Lee (4) at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Georgia coach Kirby Smart announced Wednesday that one his leading receivers has been suspended indefinitely.

The No. 5 Bulldogs’ leading receiver last week against Auburn, Colbie Young, was arrested earlier this week on charges of misdemeanor charges of assault on an unborn child and battery in an incident with a female who described herself to police as an ex-girlfriend.

“He’s been suspended indefinitely until this legal matter is resolved,” Smart said. “We can’t really comment any further on the specifics of it, but had a good meeting with him this morning.

“We’re committed to continuing to educate our players and do the best job we can of making sure they understand the serious nature of these incidents. It’s very unfortunate but we want to be responsible in decision-making on an off the field and this is obviously a really tough situation.”

What Does This Mean for Mississippi State?

Essentially, what Young’s suspension does is reduced the number of talented receivers Georgia has at its disposal against the 109th scoring defense in FBS. But Georgia is Georgia and has no shortage of talented players on its roster.

Young’s absence won’t be the reason Mississippi State wins, if it manages to pull of the upset. But it does help a little bit.

TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

