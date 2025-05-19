Basketball 5-Star Prospect Toni Bryant on Missouri's Radar: The Buzz, May 19, 2025
This past weekend, Missouri recruiters went to watch 2026 five star recruit Toni Bryant according to League Ready on X. Missouri head coach Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers team will host Bryant this fall after scheduling an official visit late last month.
Bryant is currently the No. 2 ranked power forward in the country, and the No. 12 player overall in the class of 2026. Missouri was not alone in watching him this weekend with recruiters from Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Duke, Gonzaga, Georgia, and Kentucky among many others according to Sam Kayser from League Ready.
Bryant transferred to Zephyrhills Christian Academy for his senior season after playing at North Tampa Christian Academy. Bryant measures 6-foot-9, 200 lbs, and he is currently averaging 17.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 7.3 blocks per game.
2025 Missouri Basketball Newcomers
Signees
- PG Aaron Rowe, 6-foot, 155 lbs. - Columbia, Missouri (Signed 11/13/2024)
- PF Nicholas Randall, 6-foot-7, 225 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Signed 11/13/2025)
Transfer Portal Additions
- C Shawn Phillips, 7-foot, 245 lbs. - Arizona State (Committed 04/13/2025)
- SG Sebastian Mack, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - UCLA (Committed 04/07/2025)
- C Luke Norweather, 6-foot-11, 240 lbs. - Oklahoma (Committed 04/06/2025)
- C Jevon Porter, 6-foot-11, 235 lbs. - Loyola Marymount (Committed 03/27/2025)
Did you notice?
- 2026 recruit Maddi Stewart has scheduled her official visit with Missouri women's basketball for June 16th, according to On3Sports. Missouri women's basketball has extended an offer to her. Stewart is a state champion and was named the Class 4A player of the year.
- Missouri football prospect Khalief Canty Jr. participated in the Rivals combine and camp this past weekend. Missouri has extended an offer to Canty Jr., and he has an official visit scheduled with Missouri on June 20th, according to 247Sports.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
He was a great teammate, a phenomenal teammate. Wherever his place was in the locker room, whatever chair he was sitting in, guys would gravitate toward him. He was so funny and got along with guys from every background. Just a great dude. He was respected because he treated everyone the same and worked so hard.- Carson Palmer on Justin Smith
