12 Missouri Players Named to 2025 Senior Bowl Watch List
After six different players from the Missouri Tigers accepted invites to the Reese's Senior Bowl in 2024, the Tigers again have a heavy presence on the 2025 watch list for the pre-draft all-star game for college football's draft elligible players.
12 different Missouri players were listed on the initial watch list for the 2025 Senior Bowl. With 859 total players on the watch list, the recognition is certainly not a confirmed invite. Here's the 12 players who the Senior Bowl scouting team will be watching through the upcoming system:
- QB Brady Cook
- RB Marcus Carroll
- RB Nate Noel
- WR Luther Burden III
- WR Theo Wease Jr.
- OL Cam'Ron Johnson
- OL Armand Membou
- DT Kristian Williams
- LB Tristan Newsom
- DB Joseph Charleston
- DB Dreydon Norwood
- DE Johnny Walker Jr.
The Senior Bowl scouting staff includes 13 scouts with over 200 years of combined NFL experience. The Senior Bowl includes multiple practices leading up to the, less important, game on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.
Burden is one of the hottest names to watch as a draft prospect entering what is expected to be the final season of his collegiate career. This week, he was named to the AP's Preseason All-American team.
Four of the players — Cook, Wease, Walker and Williams — were recently voted team captains for Missouri in 2024.
Last year, former Missouri defensive end Darius Robinson showed just how significant a good week in Mobile, Alabama, can be in boosting draft stock. Robinson was widely projected to be selected around rounds three or four. However, after impressing NFL scouts during Senior Bowl practices, he shot up the draft boards and was eventually selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
