Checking in on Mizzou's 2026 Football Recruiting Class: The Extra Point
Missouri Tigers on SI football reporter Michael Stamps names three players at the moment in Missouri's 2026 class who could be on commitment watch.
There hasn't been much news regarding Missouri's 2026 football class over the last few weeks. It's clear that it isn't at the level of recent classes, but there are still players the Tigers are looking to add.
Two of the names aren't foreign ones and one of them is. Four-star running back Terry Hodges is the highest-rated of the bunch, ranked as a top-400 player in the country. Three-star JUCO edge Demarcus Johnson is another name that's been floated around, as well.
The new name is three-star edge Micah Nickerson, per MizzouToday. He picked up an offer from the Tigers despite being committed to Mississippi State. He's the No. 1,316 player in the country and No. 105 of all defensive ends.
It isn't much, bit there are a few reasons to be optimistic. Those three players certainly would add more depth to this recruiting class would help them rise up recruiting rankings.
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)