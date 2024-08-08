Missouri Football Fall Camp Practice Report: Day 9
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers hit the practice field again Thursday during week 2 of fall camp. There was some more special teams drills today but also some exciting plays from the receivers.
Here are MissouriOnSI's notes and observations from Thursday's allotted practice viewing:
• Blake Craig went 4-for-4 on kicks in an early session at increasing distances. Nick Quadrini went 1-for-2.
• Theo Wease had an on-brand catch beautifully placed over his shoulder from Brady Cook. Wease did a great job of tracking it with Shmar McNeil in coverage, prompting a very enthusiastic "nice" scream from receivers coach Jacob Peeler.
• James Madison had a nice catch on the rep after on the same deep route to the endzone with Jaren Sensabaugh in coverage.
• True freshman Jude James was used as a fullback, possibly h-back, during a goaline drill. Ran in for a touchdown.
• Safety Isaac Thompson, on a medical redshirt, was out at practice in street clothes as head coach Eli Drinkwitz indicated at the start of fall camp.
• On the kickoff or "sharks" team: Jackson Hancock, Dreydon Norwood, Daylan Carnell, Phillip Roche, Darris Smith, Joseph Charleston, Tre'Vez Johnson and Corey Flagg Jr. along with one other gunner I missed.
• Players and their numbers that were on a roster issued by Missouri's PR staff that are not on the roster on the website:
• DE Williams Nwaneri - #6
• WR Courtney Crutchfield - #7
• RB Kewan Lacy - #11
• LB Nicholas Rodriguez - #20
• TE Adam Molitor - #28
• LB Khalil Jacobs - #29
• CB Jaren Sensabaugh - #32
• LB Jeremiah Beasley - #38
• OL Marcus Bryant - #52
• DT Justin Bodford - #55
• LB Jackson Daily - #58
• DT Elias Williams - #91
• K Brady Boehm - #92
• Jaylen Brown - #93
• DE Eddie Kelly Jr. - #97
We'll hear from some players tomorrow and then coach Drinkwitz on Saturday.
