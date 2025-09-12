Missouri to Host Rising 2026 OT Prospect for Potential Top-25 Matchup
Despite a slow start on the 2026 recruiting trail, holding only 10 commitments now two weeks into the 2025 football season, Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff look to be working to add more talent to the class.
Just this week, 3-Star offensive tackle Jared Doughty announced that he will be taking his first trip to Columbia this fall. The 6-foot-5, 300 lb. prospect will be in town for Missouri's November 8 game against current No. 16 Texas A&M, according to Kenny Van Doren of On3.
Doughty currently suits up for Banneker High School in Atlanta, Georgia, and is ranked as the No. 75 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 95 player in the state, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
He was originally committed to Georgia State, making his announcement in June of this year, but he has since received a lot of interest from power four programs, and ultimately announced his decommitment from the Panthers less than a week ago.
Since August 30, Doughty has picked up offers from Georgia, Auburn, Missouri and Georgia Tech, and has already made trips to Athens and Auburn to see the Bulldogs and Tigers. He is expected to be in his hometown of Atlanta this weekend on September 13 to see the Yellow Jackets take on Clemson in their biggest matchup of the season so far.
As of now, Doughty is Missouri's only confirmed visitor from the 2026 class, but the Tigers did welcome a crop of 2027 and 2028 visitors for its Border War win over Kansas on September 6.
2027 Visitors
- WR Chance McPike, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Paducah Tilghman High School (Paducah, Kentucky)
- QB Braylen Warren, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Westside High School (Omaha, Nebraska)
- CB Ace Alston, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Anderson High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)
- WR Lawrence Britt, 6-foot, 172 lbs. - Lausanne Collegiate School (Memphis, Tennessee)
2028 Visitors
- LB Blake Nesbitt, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - Kirksville High School (Kirksville, Missouri)
- TE Ridge Janes, 6-foot-5, 225 lbs. - De Smet Jesuit (St. Louis, Missouri)
2026 Missouri Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompana Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)