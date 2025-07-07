Mizzou Central

Mizzou Misses Out on 3-Star LB Braxton Lindsey

The Tigers have missed on another defensive prospect who's headed to BYU.

Michael Stamps

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; A detail view of a Missouri Tigers helmet on the side line in the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
The Missouri Tigers have swung and missed once again on the recruiting trail, losing out on three-star linebacker Braxton Lindsey to BYU. Lindsey chose the Cougars over Missouri, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma.

Lindsey is the No. 508 player in the country and No. 35 at his position. He's also the seventh-best player in the state of Arkansas and is from Rogers, Arkansas.

Missouri made a late push for Lindsey after missing on a priority linebacker target late last week in JJ Bush, who committed to Arkansas. They've now missed on both and could miss on four-star Adam Balogoun-Ali, who commits on Tuesday.

Missouri's 2026 class has come together slightly, but it still seems like it lacks some depth. There is certainly talent and developmental traits that the Tigers can build on, but there are some questions about the overall level of talent. Missing on Lindsey doesn't help.

2026 Football Commitments

  1. QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
  2. LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
  3. WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
  4. TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
  5. RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
  6. OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
  7. WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
  8. OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
  9. IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
  10. S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball, plus recruiting. Michael is from Papillion, Neb.

