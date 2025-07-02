Mizzou Misses Out on 3-Star LB JJ Bush
Missouri has missed on another defensive recruit in the class of 2026, this time in three-star linebacker JJ Bush. Bush was a target the Tigers were long in pursuit of, just falling short to the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Bush is a three-star recruit from Theodore High School, ranked No. 493 in the country. He's also earned the No. 20 in Alabama and No. 35 among all linebackers nationally.
The Alabama native took visits to Cincinnati, LSU and Arkansas along with the Tigers, with LSU's visit the most impactful. This is somewhat of a surprise decision in favor of Arkansas.
He also held offers from Baylor, Florida, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Michigan, Miami, Kentucky and Georgia Tech. Missouri, Arkansas and LSU were all listed as "warm" schools by 247Sports and still are after being committed.
The Alabama native was quite productive as a junior, recording 69 tackles and six sacks, along with an interception. He also played running back, recording 344 yards and six touchdowns on that end.
Four-star linebacker Keenan Harris remains the only commitment on the defensive side of the ball, which seems destined to change soon. There are plenty of defensive targets, including four-star ATH or safety Jayden McGregory, and three-star defensive tackle Keytrin Harris, that could end positively for Missouri.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/25)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1.5, 205 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/06/25)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/25)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 06/23/25)
- IOL Khalief Canty Jr., 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - Detroit, Michigan (Committed 06/24/25)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/25)
- IOL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3.5, 326 lbs. - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/25)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)