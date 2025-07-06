Mizzou Football Class of 2026 Target Makes Decision Today: The Buzz
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.
Missouri Tigers football has had a busy last few days, landing the commitment of 3-Star safety Tony Forney Jr. on July 4, and missing out on 3-Star defensive tackle Keytrin Harris on July 5. Today, the Tigers await the commitment decision of 3-Star linebacker Adam Balogoun-Ali.
Currently attending Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach Florida, Balogoun-Ali holds offers labeled as warm from Missouri, Auburn and Kentucky, according to 247 sports. His current crystal ball prediction is to land with the Auburn Tigers, but things could still change.
If the Tigers were to land Balogoun-Ali, he'd be the 11th commit for Missouri's 2026 class, joining the list below.
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)
- Mizzou alum Sophie Cunningham doing the dirty work for her Indiana Fever, something she's become popular for in recent weeks.
- Former Mizzou guard Tamar Bates describing the skillset he brings to the Denver Nuggets.
- Former Mizzou football star Armand Membou preparing for his upcoming rookie NFL season as a New York Jet.
54 days.
"If you have to label what I am, just call it receiver.”- Kellen Winslow
