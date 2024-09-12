Colorado's Shilo Sanders Trash Talked Nebraska Before Getting Embarrassed in Loss
Colorado walked into an absolute buzzsaw on Saturday night in Lincoln, Nebraska.
They did not seem prepared for the game at all, and to make matters worse, it seems like they were overconfident as well. This is evidenced by Buffaloes' safety Shilo Sanders' pregame comments that were just recently revealed in a video on Nebraska's social media accounts. In the video, Sanders can be heard saying some unsavory things to Nebraska's players at midfield during the coin toss.
"We about to roll your as**s," Sanders said. "Boy, you know we about to to roll you bruh."
Some of the Huskers players can be heard responding by saying, "Yeah, alright."
The Buffaloes did not end up "rolling" Nebraska, not even close. Instead, they got rolled in front of a rowdy Memorial Stadium crowd that was hungry for a big win. To make matters worse for Colorado, Sanders left the game with a forearm injury and is expected to miss 2-3 weeks recovering from the injury. He also had surgery to repair the damage done to his arm.
The Buffaloes' defense had no answers in the first half for Nebraska on offense or defense. They could not stop Husker quarterback Dylan Raiola or anyone else on the Nebraska offense as they raced out to a 28-0 halftime lead. They also helped Nebraska score more points when Colorado's quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw a costly pick-six that ended up being a back-breaking play.
This audio from before the game only adds to what was a nightmarish evening for Colorado in Memorial Stadium. Meanwhile, Nebraska got its biggest win of the season so far and made a national statement.
MORE: John Bullock: 'Strong Chemistry' Allows Nebraska's Blackshirts to Thrive
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: UNI vs. Nebraska Football Prediction and John Bullock Interview
MORE: Nebraska Football's Bowl Projections Ahead of Week 3
MORE: Nebraska Football Returning to Peacock for Purdue Game
MORE: Matt Rhule Lauds Nebraska's Week of Preparation for Northern Iowa
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.