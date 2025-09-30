Michigan 'Showed Us What It Needs to Look Like': Husker Coordinators Discuss Fixes, Michigan State
With extra time to think about the loss through a bye week, Nebraska's coordinators agree that the Michigan game provided a blueprint for what needs to get better going forward.
"They showed us what it needs to looks like," offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen said Tuesday.
Holgorsen said he had his offensive players watch what Michigan was doing offensively.
"I think that taught us something," Holgorsen said. "There's a lot of people on that team that played and won a national championship.
"What do we got to do to fix it? How are we gonna fix it?"
Defensive coordinator John Butler said his side of the ball needs to work on stopping explosive plays, which are coming from just one portion of the game.
"They're only happening in
the run game," Butler said. "It's very specific.
It's not like they're running the ball for 50 yards and throwing the ball for
50 yards. I think we have a good plan in terms of what we're doing when we think they're going to throw the ball.
"We've got to solve the obvious, which is not just the run defense, but the explosive plays that we're giving up in the run defense. And really, it comes down to guys being in their gaps, guys having the ability to get off blocks."
The Spartans will follow the lead of the Wolverines with running the ball with a pair of big running backs: Makhi Frazier (5-10, 218 pounds), Brandon Tullis (6-1, 227 pounds).
"A back that has power and has elusiveness and has the ability to hit the home run, they're they're tough to deal with," Butler said. "That's just about us getting more people around the ball and having more population. If one guy misses—guys
miss tackles all the time—but if one guy misses, somebody's got to be there to overlap and get them on the ground.
"That's what we've got to really do a good job of. What we've really been emphasizing is not just the tackling piece, but the population getting more people to the ball."
Michigan State's Aiden Chiles is another quarterback who can run on designed calls but is also dangerous in keeping plays alive with his legs. Butler said Chiles is a "great athlete".
"He can
throw in the pocket. He can throw on the
move. He can run design," Butler said. "They have the
quarterback draws that we've seen out of Cincinnati and that we've seen out of Michigan. They have the same exact structure that we've. Then they have some they
run him a lot in the red zone and then
he takes off a lot just in scrambles.
"He's very difficult to tackle. You can see he's got strong lower body. You can see he's a very, very good competitor, which that's really what it comes down to in these games is the competitors stand out."
Back to the offense, Holgorsen said he wants to see more balance in the offense, but he isn't going into a game saying there needs to be so many rushing or passing yards.
"How I call plays: I call what's working," Holgorsen said. "It's all about how the flow of the game is. With that said, our running game needs to improve against an opponent like that. It didn't look the way it needs to look.
"If you want more rushes, then when I call it, it's gotta look better. I'm not gonna keep calling things that aren't working for us."
On the injury front, Matt Rhule said Monday that defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. is "doubtful" for this week. Butler added that it is "unfortunate" for Hartzog right now and that he's continuing to fight to get back on the field. Two players that were mentioned as part of the secondary depth were Rex Guthrie and Donovan Jones.
"Rex, he's a developing young player that's playing a lot," Butler said. "Donnie, a young player that's playing a lot and playing well for us."
You can watch the full media session from Tuesday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.
