Nebraska Football Gains Commitment of Defensive Back Brennan Drummond

There aren't many schools with more impressive secondary hauls in the 2027 cycle.

On Sunday evening, three-star safety Brennan Drummond of North Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia, announced his commitment to the Big Red. The 6-foot, 185-pound rising senior becomes Nebraska's 20th commitment in the class and the fifth defensive back to pledge to the Huskers.

Here's the latest on NU's newest addition to the 2027 recruiting class.

Drummond's Top Schools in the Race

In total, Drummond held offers from 15 Division I programs; however, his recruitment ultimately came down to Nebraska, Florida, Wake Forest, South Carolina, and Georgia. In the end, it took just one trip to Lincoln for the three-star safety to decide Matt Rhule's program was the right fit.

Entering the summer, Drummond was expected to take official visits to both Nebraska and Georgia, though a trip to Athens was never confirmed. Despite stronger relationships elsewhere, the Huskers were able to secure his commitment before the start of his senior year.

Drummond's addition gives Nebraska a fifth defensive back commitment in the 2027 cycle and another player capable of providing versatility on the back end of the defense. With Tyler Yelk entering his first season as safeties coach, the Huskers continue to add depth and flexibility to one of the strongest position groups in the class.

Nebraska's 2027 Recruiting Class to Date

Drummond's commitment comes just five days after the Big Red added its second blue-chip cornerback prospect of the 2027 cycle in Jailen Hill. Hill, who announced his commitment to Nebraska on June 16, took his official visit to Lincoln over the weekend of June 12-14 with Drummond and five others.

The Georgia native now becomes the Huskers' seventh addition from the Peach State, joining Jordan Agbanoma, Corey Hadley Jr., Timi Aliu, Joey Hunter, Eli Harris, and KD Jones. Oddly enough, Drummond was the only player I didn't lay eyes on during the Battle of the Boneyard event on Saturday night.

In total, 15 of the Big Red's 19 commitments, at the time, were on campus all at once. It's clear the brotherhood Nebraska is building within the class, and Drummond's addition now gives them another member of what is quickly becoming a very impressive haul.

Husker's Safety Outlook Following 2026

Nebraska’s safety room remains relatively deep heading into 2026, with eight defensive backs listed at the position. However, two are set to exhaust their eligibility after the season, creating potential openings by the time Hadley Jr., Tory Pittman III, and Drummond arrive on campus in 2027. For a prospect of Drummond's caliber, early playing time could be within reach, though he'll likely be battling his fellow 2027 classmates for time on the field.

Projected starters ahead of this fall include San Diego State transfer Dwayne McDougle and returning contributor Jamir Conn, while juniors Jasin Shiggs and Justyn Rhett, along with sophomores Caleb Benning and Rex Guthrie, are expected to compete for rotational roles. The group has numbers, but long-term roles remain undefined, even after a productive spring.

Regardless of the ability for six players to return next fall, the 2027 cycle's additions, assuming they sign with the Huskers in December, will have their fingerprints all over the room. Players like Pittman and Hadley are regarded as top 10 prospects at the position in the class and should have the potential to see the field very early on. Drummond's addition, despite the fact, likely means NU's staff believes he's right in the mix as well.

Safeties Currently on Nebraska Roster:

RFr: Tanner Terch So: Caleb Benning So: Rex Guthrie So: Thomas D’Onofrio Jr: Jasin Shiggs Jr: Justyn Rhett Sr: Jamir Conn Sr: Dwayne McDougle

What's Going on With Tory Pittman III?

For Husker fans, Tory Pittman III needs little introduction. The Millard North star defensive back was once regarded as the top prospect in the state of Nebraska and remains one of the highest-ranked players in NU's 2027 recruiting class.

Pittman has been committed to Nebraska since Aug. 15, 2025, but has continued exploring his options since then. Most recently, the four-star safety took an official visit to LSU and an unofficial visit to Miami earlier this spring.

His recruitment is one of the biggest question marks remaining for Nebraska within the class. While Pittman is still currently committed to the Big Red, NU's decision to add another defensive back to the haul comes amid a time in which several programs continue pursuing him. Whether the two developments are related remains unclear, but Drummond's commitment provides the Huskers with some flexibility either way.

For now, Pittman is committed to NU. However, until his recruitment officially comes to a close, several other programs remain significant threats.

What Drummond's Commitment Means

Regardless of how Pittman's recruitment ultimately turns out, Drummond's commitment gives Nebraska one of the deepest defensive back classes in the country. The Huskers now hold commitments from five defensive backs in the 2027 cycle, four of whom are currently regarded as four-star recruits.

Much of the credit belongs to defensive backs coach Addison Williams. Since arriving in Lincoln, Williams has established himself as one of the most effective recruiters in the country and has played a significant role in assembling what is quickly becoming one of the strongest position groups in the sport.

With 20 commitments now in the fold, Nebraska's 2027 class continues to trend in the right direction. The Huskers currently sit at 18th nationally and sixth in the Big Ten, per Rivals, and remain in contention for several priority targets still on the board.