Nebraska Football's Top 2028 Recruiting Targets at Every Position

The 2028 recruiting cycle is already heating up.

Fresh off a productive summer on the recruiting trail for the 2027 class, which currently ranks No. 16 nationally according to 247Sports, Nebraska's coaching staff has already shifted its focus to the next wave of talent they'll look to eventually sign.

With more than 200 prospects already holding scholarship offers from the Big Red, here's one player from every position group that Nebraska fans should know as the 2028 hot board begins to take shape.

Quarterback: Jaxson Carper

Jaxson Carper of St. Bonaventure High School (CA) is currently regarded as a composite three-star recruit and the No. 27 quarterback in the 2028 recruiting class. The 6-foot-3 signal-caller already holds 14 Division I offers, including Nebraska, UCLA, and Texas Tech.

Thanks in large part to the efforts of quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas, the Huskers have positioned themselves as one of the early favorites in Carper's recruitment. The rising junior is coming off a sophomore season in which he completed 141 of 232 passes for 1,642 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 264 rushing yards on 39 carries.

His athleticism shows on film. Carper's self-reported 11.2-second 100-meter dash gives him the mobility Nebraska both wants and needs. After taking an unofficial visit to Lincoln in June, the Huskers appear to be in a strong position early on in his recruitment. As with any prospect this far out, however, plenty can change before he eventually signs.

Running Back: Noel Washington

Four-star running back Noel Washington of Notre Dame High School (CA) is another name to watch at a position of need. While Nebraska is expected to sign four-star running back Amir Brown in the 2027 class, the Huskers will likely look to add more than one ball carrier in 2028, and Washington could be one of them.

Currently ranked as the nation's No. 289 overall prospect and the No. 21 running back in the class, the 6-foot, 185-pound back is coming off a productive sophomore campaign. Though then-senior quarterback Wyatt Brown (West Virginia commit) led the team in rushing, Washington still carried the ball 132 times for 782 yards and 11 touchdowns, eclipsing the 100-yard mark in three of his team's 11 games.

Nebraska appears to be the early favorite in his recruitment, though more programs are beginning to take notice as time goes on. With a breakout junior season expected to occur, Washington is expected to remain a priority target for the Huskers moving forward.

Wide Receiver: Baron Marshall

Baron Marshall is a four-star wide receiver prospect that some Husker fans may already know. A product of Blue Valley Northwest High School (KS), the 6-foot-3 rising junior is currently regarded as the No. 26 wide receiver in the 2028 recruiting class.

Marshall has already taken five unofficial visits to Nebraska, most recently in late January, highlighting just how strong the relationship between both sides has already become. He's also hosted Husker head coach Matt Rhule for an in-home visit, another sign the staff views him as one of its top priorities in 2028.

NU appears to be in a strong position early on, though his recruitment is still expected to attract plenty of national attention over the next two years. However, the Big Red are suggested to be battling the likes of Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas State down the stretch.

Tight End: Israel Johnigan

The Huskers swung for the fences at tight end in the 2027 cycle, and it may still pay off if they can flip five-star Ahmad Hudson, the nation's No. 1 tight end. They also hold a commitment from three-star prospect Joey Hunter of Grayson High School (GA).

Looking ahead to 2028, Nebraska appears to be making early inroads with four-star tight end Israel Johnigan. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect from Center High School (MO) traveled to Lincoln for the Battle of the Boneyard event and earned a scholarship offer after impressing the coaching staff.

Iowa State currently appears to hold a slight edge in his recruitment, but the Big Red, led by Jamar Mozee, isn't far behind. Johnigan projects as one of the Huskers' top tight end targets in the 2028 class, and don't be surprised if the staff pushes to get him back on campus again this fall.

Interior Offensive Line: Bryce Smalls

Despite his last name, nothing about four-star interior offensive lineman Bryce Smalls of Archbishop Spalding (MD) is small. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound lineman is currently regarded as the No. 5 interior prospect in the 2028 class.

Smalls holds offers from some of the nation's top programs, including Penn State, Ohio State, and Syracuse. However, Nebraska appears to be in a strong position as things currently stand. The blue-chip prospect has already taken three unofficial visits to Lincoln and is expected to remain near the top of the Huskers' board.

NU's ability to develop offensive linemen under Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley will be worth monitoring. If the Big Red's offensive line takes a noticeable step forward this fall, it could further strengthen the relationship with Smalls. Regardless, Nebraska continues to pursue some of the nation's top talent up front, and the Maryland native is the most recent example of that.

Offensive Tackle: Toa Feinga

Nebraska dipped into Utah for three-star EDGE prospect Ma'atoe Moe's commitment in the 2027 class and will look to find similar success with four-star offensive tackle Toa Feinga in 2028. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound lineman is currently regarded as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the class and the third-ranked prospect in Utah.

While the Huskers have added Claude Mpouma in the 2026 class and secured commitments from four-star Timi Aliu and three-star Matt Erickson in 2027, it's clear Wade and Teasley are continuing to pursue high-level talent in the trenches over the years to come.

Feinga has already earned offers from programs like Alabama and Ohio State, but the Huskers appear to be in a strong position at this time. After taking an unofficial visit to Lincoln in March, don't expect that to be his last trip to campus as NU continues to vet one of the top tackles in 2028.

EDGE: Tayuan Lawrence

The aforementioned Moe is the only EDGE prospect Nebraska has earned a verbal commitment from in the 2027 cycle, but the Huskers are already pursuing some of the top talent at the position in 2028.

Four-star EDGE Tayuan Lawrence of Bishop Gorman (NV) is a name to know. Listed at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Lawrence has already made his way to Lincoln during his recruitment. After Bishop Gorman attended NU's team camp earlier this summer, Roy Manning and the Huskers offered him a scholarship after seeing him perform firsthand.

The Huskers are competing with programs like Arizona State and Alabama, though Lawrence's offer list is expected to continue to grow. Nebraska's early involvement gives them a chance to continue building a relationship with one of the top pass-rushing prospects in the class.

Linebacker: Steven Moore

After landing Miami-area linebacker Vincent Shavers in the 2024 recruiting class, NU is once again pursuing talent from the region in 2028. Three-star linebacker Steven Moore of Miami Central is a name to know for Rob Dvoracek's room.

Currently regarded as the No. 24 linebacker in the class, Moore holds offers from 23 Division I programs. The Hurricanes were the first school to extend an offer and are expected to hold the early lead, but Nebraska has also been involved since his freshman year (2024).

Moore traveled to Lincoln this spring, and another gameday visit this fall could be an important indicator of where the Huskers currently stand. As his recruitment continues to develop, the early offer Nebraska extended is expected to continue helping strengthen their pitch.

Safety: Giovanni Tuggle

Borderline five-star safety prospect Giovanni Tuggle of Winder-Barrow (GA) is one of the top targets currently on Nebraska's 2028 recruiting board. The 6-foot, 180-pound rising junior has already taken two unofficial visits to Lincoln thus far.

The first came in October 2025, when NU hosted Michigan State, before Tuggle returned to campus this spring for the Huskers' 2026 Red-White Scrimmage.

Plenty of programs remain involved, but Nebraska, Clemson, Florida, and Ohio State are currently believed to be among his top group. The Big Red will have to compete with some of the nation's top programs down the stretch, but defensive backs coach Addison Williams has already proven capable of landing elite talent to this point. With where they stand with Tuggle, it appears he's looking to do it again in 2028.

Cornerback: Keaton Fields

Five-star cornerback Keaton Fields of Hamilton (AZ) is the highest-ranked defensive back Nebraska has hosted in the 2028 recruiting class. Like Tuggle, Fields was in attendance for the Huskers' 2026 Red-White Scrimmage in March.

Since then, the nation's No. 16 overall recruit has added scholarship offers from programs such as Florida State, USC, and LSU. Even so, NU is currently believed to hold a slight edge over the rest of the pack, including Notre Dame and Penn State.

Addison Williams signed five-star cornerback Danny Odem in the 2026 class and has already landed commitments from blue-chip defensive backs Bryce Williams and Jailen Hill in 2027. It's clear the Big Red are making a concerted effort to stockpile talent in the secondary, and Fields could be the next elite prospect to join the room.

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