Tyler Buchner Is Progressing And Jack Coan's Arm Is Better Than Brian Kelly Thought

Notre Dame's quarterback battle continues to rage, and following Saturday's scrimmage head coach Brian Kelly talked about all four of his scholarship quarterbacks, but freshman Tyler Buchner and grad transfer Jack Coan got the most praise.

Kelly's comments can be heard in the video above. Here is the transcript of what he had to say.

Kelly on Buchner

"From the quarterback standpoint, I think the guy, if you want to say who's made the most progress, it's probably Tyler Buchner just because he hasn't played or hadn't played a lot when he got here," Kelly said. "His motion is really fluid, he's throwing the ball very well, but he's learning a lot, right? He's got a lot to learn about our offensive structure and just the nuances.

"He knows football. He's very smart, I mean, tremendously smart by the way," Kelly continued. "You tell him something in a meeting and his recall is quite amazing, but just because you know it, it just doesn't happen naturally, he needs reps, but he's made a lot of progress.

Kelly on Coan

"Jack has been what we thought, Tommy [Rees] and I, what we thought when we got him," Kelly said. "Here's a guy that's played a lot of Big Ten football, played in the Rose Bowl, sees the field very well, stronger arm probably than I thought, and sees the field exceedingly well, especially from the pocket.

"He's a guy that stays in the pocket, hangs in there, throws a ball, delivers it and manages himself extremely well," continued Kelly. "We're really pleased with where we are and where we're moving with the quarterback position."

Here a clips of Coan throwing the ball downfield from a recent breakdown:

