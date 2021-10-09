Game Day Central: Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

All the pregame analysis of Notre Dame and Cincinnati that you need to get ready for the game!

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) this evening in a must-win situation for the Irish. We spent all week breaking down the game, so before tonight's contest get caught up on all of our analysis!

Notre Dame Depth Chart

Virginia Tech Depth Chart

First Glance: Virginia Tech - A first glance overview of the Hokies in 2021.

Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech - A look at how the Notre Dame and Virginia Tech lineups stack up from a recruiting standpoint.

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Virginia Tech Defense

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Virginia Tech Offense

This feature looks at how Notre Dame and Virginia Tech stack up on paper in the run game, pass game and with their scoring offenses and defenses.

Time To Shine: Notre Dame Offense

Time To Shine: Notre Dame Defense

This feature breaks down the players on the Notre Dame offense and defense that are most important to an Irish victory.

Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

The Irish Breakdown staff makes its predictions for this matchup! The video version of our predictions is below.

Midweek Musings - In this week's musings I break down the Notre Dame run game past and present, comparing the Harry Hiestand tenure and the Jeff Quinn era.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter