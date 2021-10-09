    • October 9, 2021
    Game Day Central: Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

    All the pregame analysis of Notre Dame and Cincinnati that you need to get ready for the game!
    The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) this evening in a must-win situation for the Irish. We spent all week breaking down the game, so before tonight's contest get caught up on all of our analysis!

    Notre Dame Depth Chart
    Virginia Tech Depth Chart

    First Glance: Virginia Tech - A first glance overview of the Hokies in 2021.

    Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech - A look at how the Notre Dame and Virginia Tech lineups stack up from a recruiting standpoint.

    Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Virginia Tech Defense
    Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Virginia Tech Offense

    This feature looks at how Notre Dame and Virginia Tech stack up on paper in the run game, pass game and with their scoring offenses and defenses.

    Time To Shine: Notre Dame Offense
    Time To Shine: Notre Dame Defense

    This feature breaks down the players on the Notre Dame offense and defense that are most important to an Irish victory.

    Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

    The Irish Breakdown staff makes its predictions for this matchup! The video version of our predictions is below.

    Midweek Musings - In this week's musings I break down the Notre Dame run game past and present, comparing the Harry Hiestand tenure and the Jeff Quinn era.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

