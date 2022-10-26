Midweek Musings: Notre Dame Offense Isn't Far Off

Thoughts on the Notre Dame offense, running back Chris Tyree and the College Football Playoff.

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE ISN'T FAR OFF

Notre Dame's three losses are by a combined 18 points, and in its biggest loss of the season (11 point loss at Ohio State), the Irish led for over half of the game. The Irish defense certainly has had its fair share of issues, but that unit has given the team a chance to win every game it has played. Sure, it can and must get better in the fourth quarter, but Notre Dame has played good football on defense.

The offense is a completely different issue.

Notre Dame ranks 80th nationally in scoring offense, 77th in yards per game and 82nd in yards per play. Notre Dame has scored more than 30 points just twice this season, and it has been held to 21 or fewer points three times. It has been frustrating to watch, as the offense has consistently underachieved all season.

That's the negative. The positive is that even with the injury to quarterback Tyler Buchner, the Notre Dame offense isn't really all that far away. That matters because of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is able to make adjustments on his end, make the necessary tweaks to the unit, his game plan and the play-calling, and do a better job of building things around his specific skill players the Irish offense can get back on track, and do so in a hurry.

The reality is when you break down the film, even going back to the Ohio State loss, Notre Dame has had plenty of chances to make more plays.

Think about it.

Notre Dame has arguably the best tight end in the country in Michael Mayer, who has caught more passes for more yards than any tight end in college football in the last two seasons.

The Irish offensive line has improved its play dramatically, leading to at least 223 rushing yards in three of the last four games. Harry Hiestand's unit has also given up just three sacks in the last four games, and beyond the sacks they have given quarterback Drew Pyne plenty of time to throw the football.

Notre Dame's running backs - when used properly - have proven to be an impactful group.

For all the frustration about the unit, and the mismanagement of it, there have been plenty of snaps where they have gotten themselves open for potential big plays. Hitting them simply in situations where they are pretty much wide open would have added a touchdown against Ohio State, two touchdowns against Marshall, a touchdown against BYU and multiple touchdowns against Stanford and UNLV.

It's about connecting on those opportunities. That's a correctable issue. The mismanagement of the personnel is a correctable issue.

If you want a reason to be optimistic its this. If Rees and his staff can adjust and start pushing the right buttons this group could make a big jump in the final five games.

CHRIS TYREE IS THE KEY

A key to breaking out is Chris Tyree. It's not that Tyree is Notre Dame's best player, it's that he's a unique weapon that currently isn't being used even remotely close to the right way. If Tyree starts getting used correctly he'll start hitting more big plays, and if he starts getting used correctly it will be a sign that Rees has in fact figured it out and has made the necessary adjustments.

When the offense started to get rolling against California and then North Carolina, the offense featured Tyree as the lead back. Rees was using him as a weapon in the run and pass game, and when Tyree wasn't making plays (108 yards vs. California, 104 yards vs. North Carolina), how he was being used opened up opportunities for the other backs to make plays.

For some reason, outside of a couple of slip screens, Tyree has been relegated to a downhill power back in recent games. Notre Dame's lack of creativity in the run game is mind boggling, and going away from using Tyree and the backs in the pass game is equally stunning.

If I were a defensive coordinator I would not want to face Notre Dame's 21 personnel with any regularity, but fortunately for me in this scenario, Rees is the reason I don't have to face it. Getting Tyree back involved in the game plan, as a runner and pass catcher, and starting to use his speed as the focal point of how he is used, would give the offense a huge boost. It would also signal that Rees is ready to make the changes necessary to get his offense rolling. It would also create even more opportunities for Logan Diggs and Audric Estime.

There isn't much new in this week's College Football Playoff rankings.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0)

2. Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)

3. Tennessee Volunteers (7-0)

4. Clemson Tigers (8-0)

Ohio State wasn't overly sharp against Iowa's stingy defense, but the Buckeyes still earned a 54-10 victory. Tennessee dominated a FCS opponent (UT-Martin), winning by a 65-24 game. Clemson earned the best win of the weekend, earning a 27-21 come from behind win over #14 Syracuse.

Michigan and TCU are right behind those four teams, and the Horned Frogs are closing fast. The Wolverines were off this weekend and won't face another ranked opponent until November 19 when it hosts Illinois. TCU has earned back-to-back wins over ranked opponents, and had to come back to win both. The concern for the Horned Frogs is none of their final five opponents are currently ranked, although that could change if Texas goes on a run.

TWEET OF THE WEEK

The whole Notre Dame lacks speed thing is overplayed, but that doesn't mean the Irish can't stand to get faster, because they can. That's what the 2023 class is adding to the roster in very, very impressive fashion.

The tweet below shows that. The scary thing is, this tweet doesn't even take into account the fastest recruit in the class. That, of course, would be Texas standout Micah Bell.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Notre Dame 2023 safety commit Adon Shuler joined the Irish Breakdown show this week to talk about his senior season, the future of Notre Dame, interest from other schools and more.

