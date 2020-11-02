Notre Dame Post-Game Wrap Up: Georgia Tech Edition

Notre Dame improved to 6-0 after going on the road and besting Georgia Tech by a 31-13 score.

Irish Breakdown broke down the game and provided you a lot of news and analysis of the victory. Before we move onto Clemson, let’s wrap up all from the post-game victory over the Yellow Jackets.

Game Observations: Offense — This is my immediate post-game analysis of the Fighting Irish offense based on what I observed from the press box.

Game Observations: Defense — This is my immediate post-game analysis of the Fighting Irish defense based on what I observed from the press box.

Players of the Game — Primary standouts on offense, defense and special teams from the game.

Key Takeaways: Offense — After letting the game sink in, looking over the data and re-watching the game, here are the things that I most took away from the Irish offense.

Key Takeaways: Defense — After letting the game sink in, looking over the data and re-watching the game, here are the things that I most took away from the Irish defense.

Stats That Matter, Highlights and Photos From Notre Dame Victory Over Georgia Tech

Daelin Hayes Talks Pass Rush, Defense, Role Following Win

Ian Book Talks Georgia Tech Victory, Improvement, Trevor Lawrence

Brian Kelly Breaks Down Ian Book, ND Offense In Win Over Georgia Tech

Brian Kelly Talks Defense, Kyle Hamilton and Daelin Hayes

Irish Breakdown Top 25: Week Nine

Notre Dame Remains No 4 In Latest Polls

