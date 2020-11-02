SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Notre Dame Post-Game Wrap Up: Georgia Tech Edition

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame improved to 6-0 after going on the road and besting Georgia Tech by a 31-13 score.

Irish Breakdown broke down the game and provided you a lot of news and analysis of the victory. Before we move onto Clemson, let’s wrap up all from the post-game victory over the Yellow Jackets.

Game Observations: Offense — This is my immediate post-game analysis of the Fighting Irish offense based on what I observed from the press box.

Game Observations: Defense — This is my immediate post-game analysis of the Fighting Irish defense based on what I observed from the press box.

Players of the Game — Primary standouts on offense, defense and special teams from the game.

Key Takeaways: Offense — After letting the game sink in, looking over the data and re-watching the game, here are the things that I most took away from the Irish offense.

Key Takeaways: Defense — After letting the game sink in, looking over the data and re-watching the game, here are the things that I most took away from the Irish defense.

Stats That Matter, Highlights and Photos From Notre Dame Victory Over Georgia Tech

Daelin Hayes Talks Pass Rush, Defense, Role Following Win

Ian Book Talks Georgia Tech Victory, Improvement, Trevor Lawrence

Brian Kelly Breaks Down Ian Book, ND Offense In Win Over Georgia Tech

Brian Kelly Talks Defense, Kyle Hamilton and Daelin Hayes

Irish Breakdown Top 25: Week Nine

Notre Dame Remains No 4 In Latest Polls

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Game Day Chat: #4 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

All the news, analysis and discussion for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

by

CoachDeDario

Game Observations - Offense: Notre Dame Beats Georgia Tech

Instant analysis of the 31-13 Notre Dame victory over Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Irish Breakdown College Football Top 25: Week Nine

Ranking the college football Top 25 after week nine of action

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Is Brian Kelly Making Moves At Notre Dame To Turn The Final Championship Corner?

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has made recent comments that show he's making next-level moves

Bryan Driskell

by

Balddomer

Key Takeaways From The Notre Dame Victory Over Georgia Tech: Offense

Key takeaways from the performance of the Notre Dame offense during the win over Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

by

IN_Irish

Grades For The Notre Dame Offense vs. Georgia Tech

It's time to hand out grades for the Notre Dame offense from the win over Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

by

JM0123

Game Observations - Defense: Notre Dame Beats Georgia Tech

Post-game analysis of the dominant performance by the Notre Dame defense in the 31-13 win over Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

by

Dwmmoney

Key Takeaways From The Notre Dame Victory Over Georgia Tech: Defense

Key takeaways from the performance of the Notre Dame defense during the win over Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

by

IrishinIowa

PODCAST: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over Georgia Tech

The Irish Breakdown staff breaks down the Notre Dame victory over Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

Game Day Chat: #3 Notre Dame at Pitt

All the news, analysis and discussion about Notre Dame's matchup against Pitt

Bryan Driskell

by

Frank Kelly