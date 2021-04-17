Notre Dame Spring Football Highlights - Practice 10

Notre Dame held its 10th practice of the spring, and Irish Breakdown has the highlights

Notre Dame held its 10th football practice of the spring, and Irish Breakdown has the highlights.

Clip 1: QB Jack Coan (#17) hits RB Kyren Williams (#23) in the flats, but he’s brought down quickly by rover Jack Kiser (#24).

Clip 2: Coan (#17) throws a strike to wideout Braden Lenzy (#0) on an out cut in front of Clarence Lewis (#26).

Clip 3: Running back Kyren Williams (#23) is brought down by linebacker Bo Bauer (#52) and end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (#95).

Clip 4: Nose tackle Kurt Hinish (#41) beats guard Rocco Spindler (#50) and linebacker Bo Bauer (#52) sheds center Zeke Correll (#52) to bring down Williams (#23) in the backfield.

Clip 5: Wideout Lawrence Keys III (#13) cuts inside on a jet sweep and picks up positive yards before being brought down by Kiser (#24) and safety DJ Brown (#12).

Clip 6: DT Rylie Mills (#99), Kiser (#24) and end Isaiah Foskey (#7) blow up another rush attempt to Williams (#23).

Clip 7: QB Coan (#17) fields a low snap and gets the ball out quickly to wideout Avery Davis (#3), but safety DJ Brown (#12) breaks up the pass. Williams (#23) had a strong blitz pick up of Foskey (#7) on the play.

Clip 8: Keys (#13) beats Brown (#12) on an in cut and gets the pass from Coan (#17), but a blitz from Bo Bauer (#52) likely would have resulted in a sack.

Clip 9: The pressure from the Irish front blows up the screen throw of QB Tyler Buchner (#12).

Clip 10: Buchner (#25) throws a perfectly placed outside strike to wideout Lorenzo Styles Jr. (#21), which helps the freshman wideout beat corner Philip Riley (#25), who was in good position.

Clip 11: Foskey (#7), linebacker Shayne Simon (#33) and nose tackle Howard Cross III (#56) blow up a rush attempt to C’Bo Flemister (#20).

Clip 12: Another low snap and great penetration from the defense blows up another play.

Clip 13: Buchner (#12) hits running back Chris Tyree (#25) on a quick slide throw in front of end Jordan Botelho (#17).

Clip 14: Botelho (#17) blows past left tackle Blake Fisher (#54) and combines with Isaiah Pryor (#10) for the sack of Buchner (#12).

Clip 15: End NaNa Osafo-Mensah (#18) blows past the right tackle for a sack of Buchner (#12).

Clip 16: Freshman DT Gabriel Rubio (#97) gets pressure into the backfield and breaks up the pass by QB Ron Powlus (#11).

Clip 17: Osafo-Mensah (#18) blows up the rush attempt, almost beating the running back to the ball. The play is cleaned up by nose tackle Aidan Keanaaina (#92).

Clip 18: Osafo-Mensah (#18) and Keanaaina (#92) shut down another rush attempt.

Clip 19: Powlus (#11) hits running back Chase Ketterer (#27) on a quick slide route.

Clip 20: Osafo-Mensah (#18) and Ryle Mills (#99) continue the defense’s dominance of the Irish run game.

Clip 21: Freshman cornerback Ryan Barnes (#15) ends the clip with an impressive breakup of the Powlus (#11) throw to Jay Brunelle (#81).

Note: All video courtesy of Fighting Irish Media

