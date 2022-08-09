Skip to main content

Four Notre Dame Commits Are Named Preseason All-Americans

MaxPreps named four Notre Dame commits in the 2023 class to the preseason All-American squad

MaxPreps released its preseason All-American squad for the upcoming 2022 season, and four Notre Dame commits made the two-team squad.

Notre Dame wide receiver commit and Austin (Texas) Westlake star Jaden Greathouse was named to the first team. 

"Has been a vital piece on all three state title teams and has posted 182 receptions for 3,134 yards and 43 touchdowns during his career." - MaxPreps

Another Texas native on the list is Denton (Texas) Guyer star Peyton Bowen, who was also named to the first team on defense.

"Finished his junior season with 67 tackles and seven interceptions. Added four return touchdowns on special teams." - MaxPreps

Notre Dame's top commit in the 2023 class is Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep defensive end Keon Keeley, who was named to the second team. 

With all due respect to MaxPreps, there aren't four better high school defensive lineman than Keeley, who also dominated Arch Manning in a matchup last season. Berkeley Prep won that matchup 49-24. Keeley had a pair of sacks and three pressures to go with an interception in that game. Manning was the first team quarterback.

"The five-star edge rusher racked up 34 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks in 2021." - MaxPreps

Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean star linebacker Drayk Bowen was also named to the second team defense.

"The two-way standout led the Fighting 59ers to their first state title since 2013 after racking up 105 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and three interceptions. The four-star linebacker accounted for over 1,000 total yards and 20 touchdowns on offense." - MaxPreps

