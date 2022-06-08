Breaking Down Joe Otting's Commitment To Notre Dame

Irish Breakdown looks at Joe Otting's commitment to Notre Dame, and we are joined in the show by Otting himself

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from 2023 offensive lineman Joe Otting, a standout from Topeka (Kan.) Hayden. Following his commitment the Irish Breakdown staff broke down all aspects of his decision and what's next with offensive line recruiting. We were also joined during the show by Otting, who explained his decision and the impact Harry Hiestand has had on him thus far.

Otting explains his decision, and we discuss the back story that led to his commitment. We talk about him fitting in at center, how he fills a need that no one else could fill as well, we dove into his film on the football field and basketball court and we talk about what's next at the position.

