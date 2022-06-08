Skip to main content

Breaking Down Joe Otting's Commitment To Notre Dame

Irish Breakdown looks at Joe Otting's commitment to Notre Dame, and we are joined in the show by Otting himself

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from 2023 offensive lineman Joe Otting, a standout from Topeka (Kan.) Hayden. Following his commitment the Irish Breakdown staff broke down all aspects of his decision and what's next with offensive line recruiting. We were also joined during the show by Otting, who explained his decision and the impact Harry Hiestand has had on him thus far.

Otting explains his decision, and we discuss the back story that led to his commitment. We talk about him fitting in at center, how he fills a need that no one else could fill as well, we dove into his film on the football field and basketball court and we talk about what's next at the position.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

