Class Impact: Notre Dame Flips Offensive Lineman Christopher Terek

Notre Dame landed a huge commitment from Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West offensive tackle Christopher Terek. It's yet another talented prospect for the Fighting Irish in the 2023 class.

Let's break down what this pickup means for the Notre Dame 2023 class and the Fighting Irish depth chart.

NOTRE DAME CLASS IMPACT

Terek is the 25th player to commit to Notre Dame in 2023 class, he's the 13th offensive player to join the class and he's the fifth offensive lineman.

Coming into the class the need for offensive line was just four, especially after landing five players in the 2021 and 2022 classes. The career-ending injury to freshman Joey Tanona opened up another spot but the need never went to five blockers. That did allow the Irish to land Elijah Paige, but when Paige left the class the staff wasn't in a rush to fill that spot.

Once the staff evaluated Terek they viewed him as a player they felt was good enough to use for the fifth spot in the class. Terek is a 6-6, 305-pound tackle at the prep level but he projects as an interior player for the Irish.

Terek joins an offensive line class that includes offensive tackles Charles Jagusah and Sullivan Absher, and interior players Sam Pendleton and Joe Otting. With Jagusah and Absher projecting as tackles there was room in the class for one more interior player, which is where Terek was recruited to play.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Terek is a right tackle in high school but he projects as an interior player at the next level. My understanding is that Notre Dame is recruiting him as an interior player, and we know Harry Hiestand likes long tackle bodies for the interior. Terek certainly fits that mold, so it makes sense why the Irish like him.

On top of that, Terek has other traits that Hiestand loves, with the main being a lot of power. He's a strong young blocker that does a good job playing with pad level for a young 6-6 player. These traits combine with his size to make Terek a really impressive mover in the run game. He drives his feet through contact and works well to the second level, plus he's a strong, strong finisher in the run game. Overall he's a very sound football player that uses his hands well in all facets.

Terek is more of a guard because of his style of play, he's also an athlete you want more in tight spaces instead of on the edge. Inside his foot quickness plays well, as it allows him to play in short areas and limits his need to play with range and it limits the fact he isn't the most twitchy offensive line prospect.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter