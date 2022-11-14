Notre Dame Commit Roundup: Standouts From Week Twelve

With high school playoffs in full swing, it was a busy weekend of games for several top programs. Littered across the high school football landscape, various top Notre Dame commits put their talents on full display.

Let’s take a look at some of the standout performers from this past week. The future of Notre Dame football made their impact felt across the board.

RB JEREMIYAH LOVE - Christian Brothers 42, Marquette 7

Love was a big play waiting to happen during Christian Brother’s 42-7 victory over Marquette on Friday. Despite only carrying the football 11 times during the blowout, Love managed to explode for 139 yards and three touchdowns.

That is an absurd 12.6 yards per carry on the night.

Love’s teammate Jeremiah McClellan, who is a top 2024 wide receiver target for the Irish staff, also had a great day against Marquette. The junior hauled in five receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Christian Brothers (11-1) will travel to Liberty North (12-0) on Saturday. This will be the biggest test so far this season for Love and his Christian Brothers squad.

WR JADEN GREATHOUSE - Westlake 58, Cedar Ridge 10

Westlake pulled off another massive victory last Thursday 58-10 over Cedar Ridge. That pushed the program’s win streak to 51 consecutive victories in a row.

While it wasn’t Greathouse’s most prolific stat line offensively, he was still an instrumental performer for the Chaparrals. On the day, the senior hauled in for receptions for 52 yards.

That included a highlight reel one handed grab in the second quarter.

The senior’s biggest play of the day came as a punt returner. He returned his forth punt for a touchdown of the season during the contest, once again showcasing his magic with the football in his hands.

Westlake (11-0) is set to take on New Braunfels (8-3) on Friday. The program has their eyes set on their fourth straight Texas 6A state championship.

OT SULLIVAN ABSHER - South Point 74, Dudley 41

South Point has been led by their dominant offensive line all season, including Absher, who has put together a fantastic senior campaign thus far. The team is a run scheme and put together another fantastic performance during the team’s 74-41 victory over Dudley on Friday.

On 47 carries during the victory, the team rushed for 351 yards and sub touchdowns. That is a 7.5 yard per carry average.

South Point (11-1) looks to continue their dominance against Crest (9-3) on Friday night.

DL OWEN WAFLE - The Hun School 54, Wyoming Seminary Prep 20

The Hun School capped off their 2022 season with a perfect 9-0 record on the season. On Friday, they defeated Wyoming Seminary Prep 54-20 in a one sided affair.

Once again, Wafle was a massive part of the victory. The junior recorded eight total tackles during the game, including two tackles for loss and two sacks. To cap things off, Wafle also had a three yard touchdown run during the contest.

The junior defensive lineman put together an absolute dominant campaign for the team, finishing third on the squad with 64 total tackles. Wafle also led the team with 24 tackles for loss, ten sacks, seven quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles.

Wafle showcased this season why the Notre Dame staff is so excited about him. From start to finish, he was a dominant fixture for an ultra talented Hun School squad.

LB DRAYK BOWEN - Andrean 30, Lafayette Central Catholic 12

Andrean looks like a team of destiny, led by Bowen, who has been a dominant force on both sides of the ball for the team. That impact continued during the team’s 30-12 victory over Lafayette Central Catholic on Friday.

Bowen made his impact felt during the contest defensively, leading the team with ten total tackles and a tackle for loss. His biggest contribution came in the passing game, where he intercepted two passes.

That included a highlight reel grab that went viral during the night.

Offensively, the team again leaned on the senior. He carries the ball 25 times for 227 yards and two touchdowns on the night. He wore down the defense with his tough running style.

On the season, Bowen has put together a senior campaign to remember. He currently leads the squad with 125 total tackles and 13 tackles for loss. That included another three sacks, two interceptions, four pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

As a running back, Bowen has rushed for 1,331 yards and 21 touchdowns on the season. That includes a 7.3 yards per carry average; while also hauling in nine receptions for 216 yards and three more scores in the passing game.

Andrean (9-3) will take on Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (8-5) on Friday night.

