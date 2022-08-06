Dynamic Runner Dylan Edwards Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up yet another important commitment with Derby (Kan.) High School running back Dylan Edwards pledging to the Fighting Irish. Edwards picked Notre Dame over Oregon, Kansas State and Oklahoma.

Notre Dame didn't offer Edwards until July 27th, but within four days he had visited South Bend and de-committed from Kansas State. It was only a matter of time before Edwards joined the Irish class.

The 5-9, 165-pound athlete is an explosive running back for Derby, but Notre Dame is recruiting him as more of an all-purpose player that will line up in the slot, get some touches in the run game and also be a dynamic return man.

As a junior the Derby standout rushed for 2,603 yards and 38 touchdowns while averaging an astounding 12.5 yards per carry. Edwards rushed for 1,833 yards (8.9 YPC) and 25 touchdowns as a sophomore. Over the last two seasons Edwards has also hauled in 24 passes for 305 yards for three more touchdowns.

Edwards averaged 36.1 yards on 7 punt returns last season, including a pair of returns he took back for scores. He averaged 42.8 yards on six kick returns, including a 93-yard return for a touchdown. In fact, Edwards had returns of 96 yards (punt) and 93 yards (kick) last season. He's scored on two punt returns and two kick returns as a prep player.

Edwards was a performer at the recent Future 50 showcase in Florida. Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen timed as the second fastest player at the event, and only Edwards was faster.

The Derby athlete is ranked as a four-star recruit by ESPN, 247Sports and On 3. ESPN ranks him as the nation's No. 234 overall player and the No. 14 running back. He earned offers from Oklahoma, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Missouri, Kentucky, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Kansas State, Minnesota, Indiana, Iowa State, Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas and Illinois.

Edwards is the second player from Kansas to commit to Notre Dame in the 2023 class, joining offensive lineman Joe Otting. He is the third player to commit to Notre Dame in the last three days, joining elite linebacker Jaiden Ausberry and safety Ben Minich.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter