PADILLA PROFILE

Hometown: Huber Heights, Ohio

High School: Wayne

Size: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Recruitment Recap: Joshua Padilla picked up an offer from Ohio State when offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson and former offensive line coach Greg Studrawa visited his high school in March 2021.

He camped with the Buckeyes over the summer and took unofficial visits for several games that fall, including the 33-24 win over Penn State in late October. He then announced his commitment just five days later.

Padilla picked Ohio State over the likes of Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and West Virginia, among others.

He was the second player in his class to pledge his services to the Buckeyes, joining Tennessee four-star tight end Ty Lockwood, who later flipped to Alabama. He never wavered in his commitment thereafter.

Evaluation: "Padilla has been a starter at right tackle for Wayne since his freshman season but will move inside at the next level. He has position versatility, which will allow him to play guard or center for the Buckeyes.

"Some of the natural comparisons for Padilla are former Ohio State offensive linemen Pat Elflein, Billy Price and Josh Myers. All three were in-state prospect with laid-back personalities but also had a mean streak once the pads went on."

