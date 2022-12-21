SIMPSON-HUNT PROFILE

Hometown: Waxahachie, Texas

High School: Waxahachie

Size: 6-foot-0, 175 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: June 30, 2022

Recruitment Recap: Calvin Simpson-Hunt was a relatively new name on Ohio State’s board when he flipped his pledge from Texas Tech in late June, as he only picked up an offer from safeties coach/area recruiter Perry Eliano in early May.

He had been committed to the Red Raiders since November 2021, making his initial decision just a few weeks after the program offered him his first Football Bowl Subdivision scholarship.

Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Stanford, Texas, TCU, USC and Utah all threw their hats into the ring in the months thereafter, but it wasn’t until the Buckeyes extended an offer that Simpson-Hunt seriously considered another program.

Simpson-Hunt took official visits with Ohio State and Texas Tech on consecutive weekends in late June, and those ultimately swung things in the Buckeyes’ favor. He then shut down his recruitment entirely.

Evaluation: "What immediately stands out about Simpson-Hunt's game is his speed and overall athleticism, as he ran a 10.67-second 100-meter dash as part of the Indians’ 4x100-meter relay team this spring. He also competed in the high jump, clearing the bar at six feet.

"Simpson-Hunt’s physical profile is very similar to that of sophomore cornerback Denzel Burke, who was a pure athlete coming out of high school. And though he may not be ready to make an immediate impact like Burke did in 2021, he's only going to get better from a technical standpoint with top-notch coaching."

