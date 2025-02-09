Ohio State Buckeyes Five-Star Commit Given Shocking NFL Comparison
The Ohio State Buckeyes could not be more excited about five-star 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. Many believe that he will end up being the next big supersetar wideout to come from "Wide Receiver U."
In recent years, Ohio State has continually churned out top-tier wide receiver talent. Many have gone on to have very successful careers in the NFL.
Henry is looking to become the next in that line. He will follow Jeremiah Smith, although the two could share the field together if he remains committed and actually joins the Buckeyes.
247 Sports currently has Henry ranked as the No. 5 overall player in the nation. Of course, he is also the No. 1 ranked wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class.
Along with his ranking, Henry has received another massive take from 247 Sports.
Greg Biggins, a national recruiting analyst, has made a shocking comparison for Henry. He believes that the future Ohio State wide receiver is a similar player to current NFL superstar Mike Evans.
Needless to say, that says an awful lot about how good experts think Henry is capable of being.
Henry comes from NFL blood himself. His father, Chris Henry, was a wide receiver in the NFL as well and was a third-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals back in the 2005 NFL Draft.
His sister also has connections to the Buckeyes. Seini Hicks was committed to Ohio State basketball last year.
Being compared to Evans is a massive honor. Evans is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and has been one of the most consistently dominant wideouts in recent history. If Henry can live up to that comparison, he will go on to have a superstar career for the Buckeyes and in the NFL.
Hopefully, Henry ends up playing his college career at Ohio State. There are going to be other teams, especially the Oregon Ducks, who try to get him to flip his commitment.
Only time will tell, but for now Henry appears to be fully in on the Buckeyes. That could change, but right now fans are getting excited to see him play at Ohio State.
