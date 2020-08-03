A pair of future Ohio State running backs were easily selected to the SI All-American Watch List Top 10 at their position Monday morning, as TreVeyon Henderson (Hopewell, Va.) took the top spot while Evan Pryor (Cornelius, N.C.) also made the top five.

Henderson, widely regarded as the top 2021 running back nationally, assumed the No. 1 spot to essentially nobody’s surprise while future his classmate, Pryor, landed comfortably in the No. 4 spot. Both standouts committed to Ohio State back in March, just 11 days apart from one another.

See below for the entire group of top running backs, along with the school they are currently committed to and a hyperlink to their SIAA player page.

1. TreVeyon Henderson – Ohio State

2. Camar Wheaton - Uncommitted

3. Will Shipley - Clemson

4. Evan Pryor – Ohio State

5. Amari Daniels - Uncommitted

6. Jojo Earle - LSU

7. Armoni Goodwin - Auburn

8. Brendon Barrow - Uncommitted

9. Corey Kiner - LSU

10. Cam’Ron Valdez- Uncommitted

FULL SI ALL-AMERICAN RELEASE HERE

Both Henderson and Pryor, at the moment, are sized about the same albeit holding various skillsets. Henderson (5-10, 185) is a state champion sprinter for Hopewell HS and recently compiled a junior season of 3,000 yards and 50 touchdowns. Pryor (5-11, 190) is a skilled changed-of-pace back for William Amos Hough HS but certainly has attributes for three-down ability as college progresses.

They are both currently part of Ohio State’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2021 cycle, as the Buckeyes will be looking to hold off national rivals Alabama, Clemson and others in the coming months.

All positional lists will continue rolling out this summer before SI reveals its Preseason Top 99 (the SI99) on August 24.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 finalists in October, 99 finalists in November and will culminate with 25 first team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet (in New York) in December.

