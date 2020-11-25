FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

WR commit Mario Williams headlines Sooner pledges on SI All-American finalist list

Oklahoma Sooners slot receiver recruit from Plant City, Fla. leads field of five Oklahoma commits among SI All-American's list of top 250 players in the class of 2021
Author:
Publish date:

When the 2020 high school season began, SI All-American unveiled a watch list of the top 1,000 players in the class of 2021, a list that began with No. 1 overall recruit and Oklahoma quarterback commit Caleb Williams.

However, with 17 states eschewing high school football competition this fall due to COVID-19, a myriad of players, including Williams, became ineligible for SIAA's fall All-American team. The revised watch list of 250 prospects, unveiled Wednesday afternoon, reflected that reality. SIAA will name a spring All-American team composed of players who compete in those 17 states.

Five Oklahoma commits and several targets appear on the list, with slot wideout Mario Williams the clear headliner. Williams, a 5-foot-10 speed demon out of Plant City, Fla., will also play outfield for the Sooner baseball team upon his enrollment. He's the No. 23 overall prospect in the nation, according to the SI99. Joining Williams on the new 250-player list are Cody Jackson, Ethan Downs, Billy Bowman and Latrell McCutchin.

Jackson, a wide receiver from Richmond, Texas, is No. 91 on the SI99. He's been committed to Oklahoma since April 2019. Downs, who hails from Weatherford, Okla., is another long-standing Sooner pledge. He's being recruited as a defensive end, but SIAA lists the 6-foot-4, 240-pound phenom as a tight end.

Bowman and McCutchin are relatively recent commits; McCutchin announced his decision on July 4 just hours before Caleb Williams also committed to the Sooners. Bowman gave his verbal to Lincoln Riley last month after decommitting from the University of Texas, to whom he had been pledged for over a year.

Also appearing on the trimmed list of candidates are several high-profile Oklahoma targets, including running back Camar Wheaton and offensive lineman Bryce Foster. The Sooners have fifteen total commits in the 2021 cycle, but appear poised to add at least another handful of uncommitted prospects by national signing day.

The final SI All-American team will be announced in December.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Mario Williams
Football

WR commit Mario Williams headlines Sooner pledges on SI All-American finalist list

Austin Reaves
Basketball

Sooners' season opener tonight postponed due to COVID-19 positives and contact tracing

Ty Russell - OU Athletics - Spencer_Rattler_Lincoln_RileyOklahoma_OklahomaState_112120
Football

Lincoln Log: Other highlights from Riley's press conference

Bedlam - Rattler
Football

Spencer Rattler named Davey O'Brien Quarterback of the Week

Shane Beamer - arms
Football

Report: OU assistant Shane Beamer a strong candidate for South Carolina opening

Brady Manek - Dunk
Basketball

After a long time away, Sooners open tonight with UTSA

cfp top 25
Football

Oklahoma, No. 14 in AP poll, slots in at No. 11 in first CFP rankings

Ty Russell - OU Athletics - Ronnie_Perkins_Oklahoma_OklahomaState_112120_1
Football

OU's pace is torrid in first and third quarters, but Sooners focused on being stronger in the fourth

Lincoln Riley-ref point
Football

Despite Sooners' winning streak, Lincoln Riley isn't satisfied: "Errors across the board"