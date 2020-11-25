WR commit Mario Williams headlines Sooner pledges on SI All-American finalist list

Oklahoma Sooners slot receiver recruit from Plant City, Fla. leads field of five Oklahoma commits among SI All-American's list of top 250 players in the class of 2021

When the 2020 high school season began, SI All-American unveiled a watch list of the top 1,000 players in the class of 2021, a list that began with No. 1 overall recruit and Oklahoma quarterback commit Caleb Williams.

However, with 17 states eschewing high school football competition this fall due to COVID-19, a myriad of players, including Williams, became ineligible for SIAA's fall All-American team. The revised watch list of 250 prospects, unveiled Wednesday afternoon, reflected that reality. SIAA will name a spring All-American team composed of players who compete in those 17 states.

Five Oklahoma commits and several targets appear on the list, with slot wideout Mario Williams the clear headliner. Williams, a 5-foot-10 speed demon out of Plant City, Fla., will also play outfield for the Sooner baseball team upon his enrollment. He's the No. 23 overall prospect in the nation, according to the SI99. Joining Williams on the new 250-player list are Cody Jackson, Ethan Downs, Billy Bowman and Latrell McCutchin.

Jackson, a wide receiver from Richmond, Texas, is No. 91 on the SI99. He's been committed to Oklahoma since April 2019. Downs, who hails from Weatherford, Okla., is another long-standing Sooner pledge. He's being recruited as a defensive end, but SIAA lists the 6-foot-4, 240-pound phenom as a tight end.

Bowman and McCutchin are relatively recent commits; McCutchin announced his decision on July 4 just hours before Caleb Williams also committed to the Sooners. Bowman gave his verbal to Lincoln Riley last month after decommitting from the University of Texas, to whom he had been pledged for over a year.

Also appearing on the trimmed list of candidates are several high-profile Oklahoma targets, including running back Camar Wheaton and offensive lineman Bryce Foster. The Sooners have fifteen total commits in the 2021 cycle, but appear poised to add at least another handful of uncommitted prospects by national signing day.

The final SI All-American team will be announced in December.

