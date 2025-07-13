OU Depth Chart: Healthy Cornerbacks Could Be the Key for Oklahoma
Oklahoma is loaded with talent at cornerback. If the Sooners can stay healthy at that position, the OU defense has a chance to be even better in 2025.
On one side, sophomore Eli Bowen emerged as a Freshman All-American after opening the year No. 3 on the depth chart. His work against Alabama Freshman All-America wideout Ryan Williams was some of the best corner play Oklahoma has had in years.
Starting safety Peyton Bowen’s younger brother was a 3-star prospect from Denton Guyer. He jumped into the starting lineup in Week 6 against Texas and stayed there the rest of the season. He’s instinctive in coverage and fearless as a tackler, and immediately became the Sooners’ best corner when he got on the field.
Bowen (5-9, 187) posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 80.5 that led the entire Oklahoma defense and included a team-high coverage grade of 78.1 and a run defense grade of 85.4 that ranked third among Sooners with at least 200 snaps. In all, Bowen played 510 total defensive snaps, 404 at corner, per PFF. Bowen missed part of spring practice with an undisclosed lower body injury.
Brent Venables and cornerbacks coach Jay Valai desperately want the other corner spot to be manned by redshirt junior Gentry Williams — and with good reason.
Williams (6-0, 187) is a lockdown corner as fierce and fast as any in the Southeastern Conference, but plays football with a shoulder that can’t be trusted. Williams played in just two games last season before it gave out and he needed a second surgery.
Williams might be the Sooners’ fastest player, but he’ll need to prove he can stay on the field.
Last year Dolby shifted to nickel corner — cheetah linebacker, Venables calls it — but dislocated and fractured his ankle against Tennessee and has now moved back to corner. Dolby might still be trying to regain that pre-injury strength and explosiveness, but his experience could be invaluable.
If Williams and Dolby aren’t quite ready, Jacobe Johnson (6-2, 202) would be an ideal candidate to take over opposite Bowen. Johnson, a junior, played sparingly last year and showed great flashes, but also displayed struggles at times and probably needs more time on task.
Johnson played in all 13 games and made 18 tackles last year (16 solo). He recorded 414 total snaps, according to PFF, and 237 defensive snaps (41 against Maine and Navy, 39 at Mizzou) with an overall defensive grade of just 49.2.
Sophomore Devon Jordan (5-11, 187) quietly had a good freshman season as a reserve and special teams player, and teammates say he looked good in spring practice. Jordan played in 12 games last year, recording 116 total snaps, per PFF, but only got into four games on defense (42 snaps).
Redshirt freshman Jeremiah Newcombe (5-9, 181) played in only three games last year with just 21 total snaps (20 on defense), including a season-high 12 against Maine. He finished with two total tackles and one pass defensed.
There are plenty of talented but inexperienced freshmen behind that group. Players like Courtland Guillory, Trystan Haynes and Maliek Hawkins — who also reportedly had a strong spring — could work their way onto the field.